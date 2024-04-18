Watch live as Oliver Dowden speaks on economic security at Chatham House

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Oliver Dowden delivers a speech on economic security on Thursday 18 April.

Britain needs to boost its economic defences to counter the “security risks” of globalisation, the deputy prime minister is set to warn.

Mr Dowden is expected to set out plans to bolster the UK’s ability to deal with “economic security shocks” such as the rise in energy prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He is expected to tell the Chatham House think tank that “while the financial crash exposed the economic risks of globalisation, today’s rising geopolitical competition is demonstrating the security risks behind such integration”.

“We must be clear-eyed that one of the great strengths of our system is its openness, but that also brings vulnerabilities,” he will add.

Mr Dowden is also expected to set out a review of export controls of emerging technologies and the risks from UK businesses investing overseas.