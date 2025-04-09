Sir Ed Davey slides down ski slope in war against potholes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey took a novel approach to highlighting the state of roads and “failure” to tackle potholes as he skidded down a steep slope in a rubber ring.

Joined by fellow Lib Dem MPs, councillors, and candidates, the stunt at the Gloucester Ski Centre aimed to draw attention to what he called years of neglect by the Conservative party at Gloucestershire County Council.

“We’re having a bit of fun, we’re campaigning, but there is a serious message, always a serious message, and that is about having services that are smooth, that people can go over,” Sir Ed Davey said.

“The parallel analogy is with our roads.

“Around the county, the roads are a real mess, a lot of potholes, and the Conservatives have been running Gloucestershire for a long time now, often, mostly with the Conservative Government, have failed to fix the potholes.

“That’s what people are asking us on the doorstep when we’re knocking on doors and chatting to people, they’re saying, ‘Please fix the potholes in Gloucestershire and Wiltshire’.”

The Lib Dems underscored their point with government data, claiming that one in four main roads in the South West are deteriorating and require maintenance.

open image in gallery Sir Ed called out the years of neglect of roads and highways during a local election visit to Gloucestershire ( Ben Birchall/PA Wire )

Their analysis highlighted that 24 per cent of A-roads and motorways, and nearly a third of B and C-roads, were categorized as "Amber" in 2024, indicating a need for repair.

Across the region, 7 per cent of B and C-roads were classified as “Red”, meaning they have crumbled significantly and are in need of maintenance within 12 months.

The Lib Dems said in Gloucestershire, more than one in 10 (13 per cent) A-roads and motorways and one in five (25 per cent) B and C-roads have been condemned as Amber.

Sir Ed said the years of council budget cuts and decreases in Government local government spending has left the roads to crumble.

“The Conservative Party let motorists down badly, leaving our roads to crumble and cutting council budgets so much that it is nearly impossible for local councils to fund proper road maintenance,” he said.

Sir Ed said his party had a “great chance” of winning control of Gloucestershire County Council from the Conservatives on May 1.

“We’re not going to take it for granted, we’re going to work right to the close of polls,” he said.

“We are putting out our leaflets, we are knocking doors, we’ve got some great candidates, and I hope people will vote for their local candidate and get a local champion, get a Liberal Democrat.

“The Conservatives the other day, Kemi Badenoch, was criticising the Liberal Democrats as the people who get your church roof fixed.

“People in the community like that. I think she was trying to insult us, but we’re wearing it as a badge of honour.

“We do get things done, we are of the community, and I think if people elect us across Gloucestershire, we can take control of the council.”

open image in gallery Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey skidded down a steep slope in a rubber ring to demand smoother road surfaces for motorists to glide over ( Ben Birchall/PA Wire )

The Conservatives hit back, saying local roads are “deteriorating” under Lib Dem councils.

Shadow transport secretary Gareth Bacon said: “The Liberal Democrats say they want smoother roads, but are jacking up council tax, slashing services, and wasting millions on gimmicks like four-day working weeks.

“It is no coincidence that local roads are deteriorating under Liberal Democrat councils.

“At the same time, the Liberal Democrats are refusing to hold Labour to account for a £1.2 billion raid on local government that could have repaired 14 million potholes. They are complicit in Labour’s plans to hike taxes, push businesses to the brink, and punish motorists.

“If Ed Davey wants to pretend he’s leading a serious party, he might want to get off the inflatable and start standing up to Labour’s growth-killing agenda.

“Only the Conservatives have a serious plan to fix Britain’s roads, lower taxes, and deliver better services.”