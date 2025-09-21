Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ed Davey has said he is the political leader who can halt Nigel Farage’s path to power, as he accused the Reform UK leader of being a “plastic patriot”.

The Lib Dem leader insisted he was not afraid of the Reform UK frontman, whose party is ahead of both Labour and the Tories in the polls.

His bold claim came as Techne UK's latest poll revealed that 1 in 8 of those who voted Lib Dem at last year’s election have already switched to Reform.

But although Mr Farage’s party has rocked Sir Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch and left the Conservatives and Labour on the ropes, the Lib Dems are slowly gaining in the polls.

open image in gallery Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said his party could take votes from Reform (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Wire )

As the Lib Dems handed out toys at their annual conference in Bournemouth, casting Mr Farage as a “plastic patriot” in Lego form, Mr Davey said that his party appealed to many people dissatisfied with how the country is being run but did not want to support the ex-Ukip boss.

The Lib Dems offered them an alternative to backing Reform UK in a bid to send a message to Downing Street, he said.

In an interview with the Independent, Sir Ed said: “So I think our style of community politics, our message on health and care, cost of living, and pride in your local community, actually appeals to some people who would otherwise vote Reform. And the more we get that out... I think it will peel (voters) off and stop Reform.

“I think we are part of the answer to stopping Reform and, unlike the other two parties who seem to want to mimic them, we're going to stop Reform, but stay true to our values.”

open image in gallery Sir Ed became well-known during the 2024 general election for a series of stunts (Peter Byrne/PA) ( PA Archive )

He insisted he was not afraid of the threat from Mr Farage. “No, not for the Liberal Democrats… I think we can hoover up some of his vote... People are fed up. Because their real incomes haven't been going up, because public services aren't any good. Yes, they thought the Tories let them down and got rid of the Tories . Now Labour is not doing a very good job and they're fed up. “

He said Reform was offering a change, but not one that was “true to British values”.

“I think people want a decent, caring country that provides good public services, but they want to know if there is another party they can believe in that can deliver that change –and that's us.“

But he conceded that “some of the people who follow Farage and Tommy Robinson, I don't think we'll be able to get to that sort of vote”.

open image in gallery Reform UK leader Nigel Farage (James Manning/PA) ( PA Wire )

He also suggested that the home secretary should look at whether to ban Elon Musk from the UK in the wake of last week’s row over his comments at a rally in London led by far-right activist Mr Robinson, which attracted tens of thousands of people, where he issued a chilling “fight back or you die” message.

He said there was “ a very, very strong case” for Shabana Mahmood to look at the issue.

The home secretary can exclude those expressing views on a number of grounds, including those which foster hatred which might lead to inter-community violence in the UK.

The power can be used whether or not the person’s nationality would normally allow them to travel to the UK visa-free, and 369 people were excluded in the 12 years to 2022.

open image in gallery Sir Ed Davey called on the home secretary to ban Elon Musk from the UK over comments he made at a rally led by far-right activist Tommy Robinson ( AFP/Getty )

Sir Ed also said that as a patriot himself, he would have attended the state banquet with US President Donald Trump that he boycotted last week, if he were prime minister.

He said: “The truth is, if you're the PM, of course, you’ve got to meet other heads of state”.

He said it was important to “engage with people you don't agree with. That's how life works, and America has been a long-standing ally”.

He said he had intended to go to the banquet, mostly out of respect for the King, and “I really wrestled with the decision not to go”.

But he said he said “it was Gaza that did it for me, and Trump's ability to call Netanyahu to get him to stop the fighting and get the aid in”.

“If you were the prime minister, of course, you have to engage with them. I'm not the prime minister, I was a leader of an opposition party, and I had the freedom, if you like, to do what I did, and I'm pleased I did what I did.”