Edwin Poots replaces Arlene Foster as DUP leader

Edwin Poots, a traditionalist who once estimated the earth to be around 4,000 years old, will replace Arlene Foster as the leader of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party.

He narrowly beat the other contender Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, by 19 votes to 17.

He vowed the DUP would be the “authentic voice” of Unionism under his leadership.

But he said he would reach out to other Unionist parties to fight the controversial NI Protocol, which, under Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, has effectively created a border down the Irish Sea.

He urged Unionists to band together to fight this “massive challenge” and for an end to the “Unionist bickering” like there had been in the past.

He urged Unionists to band together to fight this “massive challenge” and for an end to the “Unionist bickering” like there had been in the past.

Northern Ireland second largest Unionist party, the Ulster Unionists, have announced their own leadership contest in recent days in what is seen as a bid to capitalise on turmoil within the DUP.