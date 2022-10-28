Parents want election as they ‘pay the price’ for crashed economy, Starmer says

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Parents want a general election now because they are “paying the price” for the government crashing the economy, Keir Starmer says.

On a visit to Essex, the Labour leader repeated his call for Rishi Sunak to let voters have their say rather than allow the Conservative government stagger on – under a third leader in three years.

“It’s not just me that wants a general election,” Sir Keir said, speaking from a school in the Tory-held constituency in Thurrock.

“I’ve been talking to parents here in Thurrock this morning and they said they want a general election, because they’re paying the price for the government having crashed the economy.”

Sir Keir’s comments came as the number of signatures on The Independent’s petition calling for an early election reached 450,000.

Schools are in line for further cuts – after a decade of steep budget reductions – as the Treasury hunts for a £50bn package of savings and tax hikes, for the de-facto budget set for 17 November.

But Sir Keir said: “We were not even talking about cuts a month ago – the whole discussion about cuts has become an issue only because the government crashed the economy.”

He added: “What I want to do is to build the economy, to grow the economy, and recognise that it’s working people who grow it – not talk about cuts because this government crashed the economy.”

The Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey and Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister, are also demanding the people are given the opportunity to change the government.

The pressure follows Liz Truss surviving less than two months in No 10, consigning herself to the history books as the country’s shortest-serving prime minister ever.

Her resignation triggered the second Tory Party leadership contest in six weeks, with Rishi Sunak named the new prime minister – after receiving the backing of 202 Tory MPs only.

The former chancellor’s name was the only one on the ballot paper after Penny Mordaunt pulled out of the Tory leadership race just minutes before the 2pm deadline on Monday.

But Mr Sunak immediately ruled out an election, as he admitted his party faces “an existential threat” to its future, unless it can win back public trust.

