Elections watchdog tells government to drop power-grab with ‘no precedent’ in Western democracies

Monday 21 February 2022 11:28
Comments
<p>Breaking news</p>

Breaking news

(Independent)

The elections watchdog has made a last-gasp plea to the government to drop a planned power-grab, warning it has “no precedent” in Western democracies.

The shake-up – enabling ministers to set the Electoral Commission’s “strategy” – would see ministers able to “influence the operational functions and decision-making”, it has protested.

The plan, in the Elections Bill, has “no precedent in the accountability arrangements of electoral commissions in other comparable democracies”, a letter states.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in