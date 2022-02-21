Elections watchdog tells government to drop power-grab with ‘no precedent’ in Western democracies
The elections watchdog has made a last-gasp plea to the government to drop a planned power-grab, warning it has “no precedent” in Western democracies.
The shake-up – enabling ministers to set the Electoral Commission’s “strategy” – would see ministers able to “influence the operational functions and decision-making”, it has protested.
The plan, in the Elections Bill, has “no precedent in the accountability arrangements of electoral commissions in other comparable democracies”, a letter states.
