The elections watchdog has made a last-gasp plea to the government to drop a planned power-grab, warning it has “no precedent” in Western democracies.

The shake-up – enabling ministers to set the Electoral Commission’s “strategy” – would see ministers able to “influence the operational functions and decision-making”, it has protested.

The plan, in the Elections Bill, has “no precedent in the accountability arrangements of electoral commissions in other comparable democracies”, a letter states.