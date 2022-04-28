The Electoral Commission has said it is “concerned” about its future independence after the government passed a new law to put it under ministerial control.

The changes included in the Elections Bill, which finally passed the House of Lords on Wednesday night, will hand the government sweeping powers to direct the election watchdog’s priorities.

Opponents say the changes endanger free and fair elections and amount to an “authoritarian power grab” that will let ministers shape how electoral law applies to their own party and to political opponents.