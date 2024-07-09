Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Nigel Farage has renewed calls for an overhaul of the Westminster electoral system – but should Britain abandon first past the post?

Reform UK argues that the system is “broken,” and even some Conservative commentators have questioned how governments can wield significant power with a comparatively weak mandate.

In last week’s election, Labour received about 35 per cent of the popular vote but secured 63 per cent of the seats in the House of Commons, resulting in a landslide 174-seat majority.

Given the low turnout of 60 per cent, only about one in five adult Britons actively voted for Keir Starmer’s programme of change, meaning Starmer is now governing with one of the lowest shares of the vote for any administration since 1923.

Within the more proportional systems, such as Single Transferable Vote, there are different ways of electing MPs. With some, you only vote for a party, with others, you vote directly for candidates.

The Alternative Vote system, where an MP must win a majority of votes in a constituency with second and third preferences considered, was rejected in a 2011 referendum.

Now we want to know what you think. Would a different system be fairer?

Would you be happy to see more coalitions and fewer governments with a mandate for radical change under proportional representation? Or do you worry that this system would allow extremist parties easier access to parliament?

Share your thoughts by adding them in the comments — we’ll highlight the most insightful ones as they come in.

All you have to do is sign up and register your details — then you can take part in the discussion. You can also sign up by clicking ‘log in’ on the top right-hand corner of the screen.

Make sure you adhere to our community guidelines , which can be found here . For a full guide on how to comment click here.

Join the conversation with other Independent readers below.