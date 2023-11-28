Labour attacks ‘weak’ Rishi Sunak for snubbing Greek PM over Elgin Marbles row

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Labour has attacked Rishi Sunak as “weak” for snubbing the Greek prime minister in a row over the return of the Elgin Marbles.

The party piled pressure on the prime minister after he sparked a diplomatic row by cancelling a scheduled meeting with his Greek counterpart to discuss the issue at the 11th hour.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed disappointment that Mr Sunak canned the meeting during his visit to London – in which he planned to raise the prospect of the return of the Elgin Marbles to Athens.

“To pick a fight with a Nato ally for the sake of a headline shows just how weak Rishi Sunak is,” a Labour Party spokesman said.

The row erupted on Monday night as Downing Street confirmed the meeting had been shelved and that Mr Mitsotakis had rejected an alternative meeting with deputy PM Oliver Dowden.

It came after the Greek PM stressed he would use the talks to push for the return of the Elgin Marbles, comparing the current situation to the Mona Lisa being cut in half – with half in the Louvre, in Paris, and half in the British Museum.

Athens has long demanded the return of the historic works, also known as the Parthenon Sculptures, which were removed from Greece by Lord Elgin in the early 19th century when he was the British ambassador to the Ottoman Empire.

A spokesman for Mr Mitsotakis said he was “disappointed” that Mr Sunak had cancelled on him at the last minute, adding that the pair were set to discuss a range of important topics – of which the Elgin Marbles were just one.

The British Museum houses the Parthenon Marbles, also known as the Elgin Marbles (AFP via Getty Images)

“Greece and Britain have a very deep history of friendship and cooperation, and the Greek government is extremely surprised by this decision,” the spokesman said.

On Monday morning, transport secretary Mark Harper denied that Mr Sunak had snubbed the Greek PM, stressing that he had been offered a meeting with Mr Dowden “which proved not to be possible”.

“Discussions continue between all governments about important matters,” the minister told Sky News. He added that the government’s stance is that the Elgin Marbles are “part of the British Museum’s collection” and “we think they should remain there”.

Tory peer Ed Vaizey also piled pressure on Mr Sunak over the cancelled meeting, saying there is “a hell of a lot to talk about” aside from the sculptures.

“You can talk about refugees, you can talk about Israel, Hamas, you can talk about Ukraine and you can talk about having a great, great friend and ally in the EU,” he told the BBC.

Lord Vaizey added: “I didn’t know that Rishi Sunak felt so strongly about the marbles.”

He said ministers usually “hide behind” the line that it is “a matter for the British Museum”, but Mr Sunak has now “oddl y… put himself front and centre of the future of the Parthenon Sculptures”.

And the former culture minister stressed that the British public widely believed the sculptures should be returned to Greece. “So it’s odd … given that the tectonic plates as it were are shifting, there’s never been a better moment when we could make a bit of a breakthrough, that this row should then erupt,” he added.

The River God Ilissos sculpture - part of the Elgin Marble (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Archive)

Labour’s Alex Norris said: “Ultimately, Greece is a huge, important strategic ally of ours on the issue of migration of which of course, Rishi Sunak talks about every day.”

The shadow policing minister told Sky News: "Similarly on the economy, cultural issues, we’ve got lots of Greek people who live in this country and vice versa.

"So of course, he should be meeting with the prime minister when he is in this country. I’m extremely, very, very surprised that he hasn’t."

Mr Mitsotakis did manage to meet Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during his visit to the UK capital.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Sir Keir said: “We discussed boosting UK-Greek cooperation in key areas, from delivering economic security to taking climate action.

“With Labour, Britain and Greece will remain strong partners.”