Those stoking violence online could face jail, Keir Starmer says

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Anyone whipping up violence online will face “the full force of the law”, Sir Keir Starmer has said, as the Technology Secretary said social media firms providing “a platform for this hate” must go further in tackling it.

Downing Street also condemned Elon Musk for claiming “civil war is inevitable” in the UK, and suggested that online misinformation fuelling disorder on Britain’s streets may be being amplified by foreign state actors.

After chairing an emergency Cobra meeting on Monday morning, the Prime Minister stressed that “the criminal law applies online as well as offline”.

There is more that they (social media firms) can and should be doing... to counter misleading and inflammatory material hosted on their platforms Spokesman for Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer

The police, Home Office, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) and the National Crime Agency are working to tackle criminality online and to ensure people are prosecuted for online criminal activity, according to a read-out of the Westminster gathering.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman told reporters: “Anyone who stokes this violence, whether on the internet or in person, can be prosecuted and face prison.”

Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said the Government is working with social media giants to ensure they are not promoting inflammatory content.

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Kyle said: “The internet cannot be a haven for those looking to sow division in our communities. Responsibility for harmful social media content principally rests with the individuals and groups who create it.

“But it is undeniable that social media has provided a platform for this hate. We have been clear with these companies they also have a responsibility not to peddle the harm of those who seek to damage and divide our society, and we are working closely with them to ensure they meet that responsibility.”

No 10 also warned that action by social media firms to tackle harmful material “doesn’t go far enough”.

Sir Keir’s spokesman said: “The Government is working with social media platforms to ensure that they are removing content quickly, that their processes are in place.

“But there is more that they can and should be doing, as I think the Prime Minister has said, to counter misleading and inflammatory material hosted on their platforms.

“They have a responsibility to ensure the safety of their users and online spaces to ensure that criminal activity is not being posted on their platforms. They shouldn’t be waiting for the Online Safety Act for that.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer warned against illegal online activities related to the rioting and disorder (Henry Nicholls/PA) ( PA Wire )

Downing Street also denounced X owner Mr Musk for saying “civil war is inevitable” in response to a post on Sunday sharing footage of the violence.

“There’s no justification for comments like that,” Sir Keir’s spokesman said.

“We’re talking about a minority of thugs who don’t speak for Britain.”

No 10 criticised X owner Elon Musk for saying ‘civil war is inevitable’ in response to a post on Sunday sharing footage of the violence (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA) ( PA Archive )

Authorities are working to crack down on misinformation and bot activity, which may be being amplified by hostile state actors, No 10 said.

“Clearly we have seen bot activity online, much of which may well be amplified with the involvement of state actors amplifying some of the disinformation and misinformation that we’ve seen.

“And that is something that the NCA and DSIT are looking at in relation to what we’ve seen online. I obviously can’t get into more detail than that, but it is clearly something that is being looked at.”

The official declined to get into more detail on which states may be behind it, but added that “it is clearly something that is being looked at”.