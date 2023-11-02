Elon Musk and Rishi Sunak to discuss AI safety at Bletchley Park summit – live
Elon Musk is set to meet Rishi Sunak this afternoon on the second day of the UK’s AI Safety Summit.
Mr Musk, who has attracted controversy over his ownership of X, formerly Twitter, said on his first day of at the Bletchley Park conference that AI was “one of the biggest threats” to humanity.
The summit is being used to host discussions with world leaders, tech firms and scientists on the risks of advancing AI technology.
Mr Musk, who praised Mr Sunak for holding the summit, will meet the prime minister during the event today and then hold an online conversation with him after the conference finishes.
The Tesla founder said: “I think AI is one of the biggest threats (to humans). We have for the first time the situation where we have something that is going to be far smarter than the smartest human.
He added: “It’s not clear to me if we can control such a thing, but I think we can aspire to guide it in a direction that’s beneficial to humanity.”
Terminator-style scenario was a “potential area” where AI development could lead, says minister
Losing control of artificial intelligence (AI) is the biggest concern around the computer science, the Technology Secretary has said.
Michelle Donelan said a Terminator-style scenario was a “potential area” where AI development could lead but “there are several stages before that”.
The Technology Secretary was speaking to Times Radio from the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park, where ministers have convened governments from around the world alongside tech firms and civil society to discuss the risks of the advancing technology.
On the loss of control concern - which has been a topic of discussion in private sessions at the summit - Ms Donelan said: “That is a risk that is much more hypothetical in nature, that naturally is the one that I am most concerned about because it is the one that would result in the gravest ramifications.”
Elon Musk has said he believes AI is “one of the biggest threats” to humanity, and that the UK’s AI Safety Summit was “timely” given the scale of the threat.
The billionaire said AI was an “existential risk” because humans for the first time were faced with something “that is going to be far more intelligent than us”.
Mr Musk was speaking on the first day of the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park, which the Government is using to host discussions with world leaders, tech firms and scientists on the risks of advancing AI technology.
The Tesla, SpaceX and X owner is attending the UK’s AI Safety Summit and is set to meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the second day of the UK’s AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park. The main highlight today will be Rishi Sunak’s discussion with tech entrepreneur Elon Musk later this afternoon.
