Elon Musk and Rishi Sunak to discuss AI safety at Bletchley Park summit – live

✕ Close Elon Musk says AI is potentially 'most pressing' existential risk to humans

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Elon Musk is set to meet Rishi Sunak this afternoon on the second day of the UK’s AI Safety Summit.

Mr Musk, who has attracted controversy over his ownership of X, formerly Twitter, said on his first day of at the Bletchley Park conference that AI was “one of the biggest threats” to humanity.

The summit is being used to host discussions with world leaders, tech firms and scientists on the risks of advancing AI technology.

Mr Musk, who praised Mr Sunak for holding the summit, will meet the prime minister during the event today and then hold an online conversation with him after the conference finishes.

The Tesla founder said: “I think AI is one of the biggest threats (to humans). We have for the first time the situation where we have something that is going to be far smarter than the smartest human.

He added: “It’s not clear to me if we can control such a thing, but I think we can aspire to guide it in a direction that’s beneficial to humanity.”