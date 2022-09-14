Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Government urged to cancel ‘ludicrous’ parliamentary recess to pass urgent energy bill measures

Hospitality and manufacturing businesses have warned they could go bust but MPs will not look at legislation until the second half of October

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Wednesday 14 September 2022 08:15
Comments
<p>MPs will not return to deal with parliamentary business until 17 October</p>

MPs will not return to deal with parliamentary business until 17 October

(AFP via Getty Images)

The government has been urged to cancel a "ludicrous" parliamentary recess and recall MPs to work so that they can pass energy bill measures before prices rise in October.

Businesses in sectors like hospitality and manufacturing have warned they could go out of business this autumn due to soaring prices without urgent government assistance.

The government has pledged to help – but in contrast to its plan for households, support for businesses will require parliamentary time so that fresh legislation can be brought in.

Yet parliamentary business has been suspended following the death of the Queen, and this break is expected to dovetail with a planned recess for parties to hold their conferences.

As a result MPs will not even begin to look at legislation until the second half of October, and hospitality chiefs are now urging the governemnt to cancel the conference recess to get a move on.

Recommended

"This [delay] is because energy plans require legislation - unlike domestic support - and with Parliament going back into recess next week there may be insufficient time to pass it before price hikes take effect from 1 October," said Kate Nicholls, CEO of industry group UKHospitality. "This is why it seems ludicrous to go ahead with conference recess."

The prime minister has promised support for businesses "equivalent" to her £2,500 annual price cap for households, but legislation is required to bring it in because there is no existing system like the domestic Ofgem energy price cap for firms.

The government says the details of the legislation is being worked on and it will be delivered in a "timely" manner.

But some small firms like pubs and takeaways are already closing as they receive revised energy bills, with predictions that as many as 7 out of 10 nightlife venues could have to shut down.

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

The 10 day parliamentary suspension plus the conference recess beginning on 22 September means MPs are only expected to return to work in Westminster on 17 October.

Conference season is important to political parties because the events give them a significant media spotlight – but the gatherings are also financially important.

Recommended

Parties bring in significant revenue selling stall pitches to lobbyists in their conference halls, and there could be significant costs associated with a last-minute cancellation of a major conference venue.

A government spokesperson said: “Officials are working at pace to ensure that support is delivered to businesses in a timely manner. Details of the scheme and implementation timings will be announced as soon as able.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in