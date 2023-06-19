Watch as Keir Starmer sets out Labour’s clean energy vision in Scotland speech
Watch as Sir Keir Starmer makes a speech in Scotland on clean energy.
The Labour leader unveiled his party’s fourth mission for a better Britain: To make Britain a clean energy superpower to create jobs, cut bills and boost energy security with zero-carbon electricity by 2030.
“We’re going to throw everything at this: planning reform, procurement, long-term finance, R&D, a strategic plan for skills and supply chains... Pulling together for a simple, unifying priority: British power for British jobs,” Sir Keir said.
He was also expected to contrast the opportunities for investing in a low-carbon economy with the devastation of the UK’s industrial heartlands under Margaret Thatcher.
“This cannot be a re-run of the 1980s... This is the race of our lifetime, and the prize is real.”
Sir Keir spoke from Scotland’s capital, Edinburgh, on Monday morning (19 June).
