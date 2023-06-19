Watch as Keir Starmer sets out Labour’s clean energy vision in Scotland speech

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch as Sir Keir Starmer makes a speech in Scotland on clean energy.

The Labour leader unveiled his party’s fourth mission for a better Britain: To make Britain a clean energy superpower to create jobs, cut bills and boost energy security with zero-carbon electricity by 2030.

“We’re going to throw everything at this: planning reform, procurement, long-term finance, R&D, a strategic plan for skills and supply chains... Pulling together for a simple, unifying priority: British power for British jobs,” Sir Keir said.

He was also expected to contrast the opportunities for investing in a low-carbon economy with the devastation of the UK’s industrial heartlands under Margaret Thatcher.

“This cannot be a re-run of the 1980s... This is the race of our lifetime, and the prize is real.”

Sir Keir spoke from Scotland’s capital, Edinburgh, on Monday morning (19 June).