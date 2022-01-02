Senior Tories demand energy bills cut to tackle cost-of-living crisis and rising ‘fuel poverty’
Five ex-ministers echo Labour’s call for VAT to be axed – piling pressure on Rishi Sunak to act
Senior Conservatives are warning of a cost-of-living crisis that will push more families into “fuel poverty” unless Rishi Sunak acts to cut soaring energy bills.
Five ex-ministers are among a group of 20 MPs and peers echoing Labour’s call for VAT to be axed on bills that are predicted to soar to a record £2,000 a year from April.
The Net Zero Scrutiny Group of Conservatives – which is sceptical about measures to tackle the climate emergency – also wants the removal of environmental levies on domestic energy.
The call heaps further pressure on the chancellor to find billions of pounds to head off a likely 50 per cent leap in the price cap, because of unprecedented wholesale energy costs.
Otherwise, “the likelihood is that domestic tariffs will increase hugely, feeding directly into a cost-of-living crisis for many and pushing them into what is bluntly called “fuel poverty”, the group is warning.
Its members include Esther McVey, the former work and pensions secretary, and former ministers Robert Halfon and Steve Baker. Its chair is Craig Mackinlay.
Controversially, a letter to The Sunday Telegraph points to “the inescapable conclusion of the need to expand North Sea exploration and for shale gas extraction to be supported”.
It comes as the government is warned the number of UK households living in fuel poverty is on course to hit 6 million this spring, up from the current 4 million.
This would be the highest level since records began in 1996, the charity National Energy Action fears.
more follows
