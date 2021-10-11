Business secretary did not ‘tell porkies’ about help for industry, says government

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng did not lie when he said there were discussions between government departments about potential support for UK firms during the energy crisis, a senior minister has insisted.

Mr Kwarteng said on Sunday that he had been in talks with the Treasury and the energy industry to work out ways to help it through the crisis.

However, officials at chancellor Rishi Sunak’s department flatly denied having been in talks with the business department – with one Treasury source accusing Mr Kwarteng of “making things up in interviews”.

Asked by Sky News if the business secretary had been “telling porkies”, the Home Office minister Damian Hinds replied: “Of course not.”

The security minister added: “The fact is government departments, government ministers talk to each other the whole time and of course with an issue like this.”

Labour accused the government of “squabbling amongst itself” – but the Home Office minister said both the Mr Kwarteng and Mr Sunak were both “focussed” on the problems posed by rising global energy prices.

Mr Hinds also defended Boris Johnson’s decision to jet off to the Costa del Sol for a holiday – claiming it was “important for the whole country” that the prime minister recharges his batteries.

The prime minister is reportedly staying at a villa near Marbella owned by Zac Goldsmith, the former Tory MP who Mr Johnson made peer.

Asked if now was the right time, the minister replied: “When is the right time? I think it is important that people do have an opportunity to be with their families to have some relaxing, unwinding.”

He added: “What is important for the rest of us, actually – for the whole country – is that the prime minister does get to have some family time, does get to have a break.”

Mr Hinds also ruled out the idea of a four-day week to this winter. “We live in a country where the government doesn’t set the pattern of the working week,” he said.

“Thank God we don’t live in the 1970s,” the minister added – referring to the energy crisis which saw businesses forced to limit their electricity use to three days a week.

Talks between the government and industry are set to continue on Monday, with manufacturing industries such as paper, steel and ceramics calling for an energy price cap to help avoid factory closures.

Mr Kwarteng said on Sunday that he is confident the lights will stay on this winter, but also insisted that the government is “not in the business of bailouts.”

But Energy UK chief executive Emma Pinchbeck warned that “exposed” businesses such as energy-intensive factories will be the worst hit by the rise in prices. “We are expecting more retailers to go out of business this winter,” Ms Pinchbeck said.

UK Steel director general Gareth Stace accused the government of “doing absolutely nothing” to help his industry and warned of “serious and permanent impact on the steel sector … in weeks, not months”.

He told LBC on Monday: “This is a critical time. The business secretary has also said it’s a critical situation, and therefore why is government just sitting on its hands and doing absolutely nothing at the moment?

“The prime minister now needs to bang ministerial heads together, take control and remember that if he does nothing, then his levelling-up ambition will be left in tatters.”

Mr Stace said he wants the UK government to follow the lead taken by the Italian government, who have “taken off” some policy costs applied to industry. “When government says, ‘We’re not going to do any bailouts’, that’s not what we’re asking for,” he said.

Dave Dalton, chief executive at British Glass, who revealed that industry leaders had used a meeting on Friday with Mr Kwarteng to ask for support, said he was “alarmed” at the apparent lack of interest from the Treasury.

He said: “It seemed to prick the ears of the secretary of state to asking a civil servant to work with us quickly and closely to build an ask to go to Treasury … we had rather hoped over the weekend and today that that dialogue would be extended.”

He added: “It’s very alarming to hear the Treasury are making denials over the approach, let alone anything else. We need immediate action.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham also called on the PM to “get a grip” of the crisis, saying industry chiefs and ministers should work with unions to ensure no jobs are lost.

“I call upon the prime minister to get a grip on this crisis and bang heads together,” said the union boss. “The stand-off between ministers and industry is irresponsible and threatens jobs and our recovery.”

Ed Miliband, Labour’s shadow business secretary, said the government was “squabbling amongst itself”, adding: “The government has nothing to offer businesses or consumers to help them with the crisis they are facing.”