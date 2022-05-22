Energy boss warns 4 in 10 households facing fuel poverty

A staggering 40 per cent of households will be living in fuel poverty if the government sits on its hands while bills soar, an energy firm chief is warning.

“Some people are at the edge and that will get worse,” Michael Lewis, the chief executive of E.ON, said – also revealing that one third of its customers are slashing spending on food.

Mr Lewis called for immediate government intervention, but declined to say whether that should be a windfall tax on the profits of the energy producers, amid a cabinet row over the controversy.

He called for the “broadest shoulders” to bear the burden, telling the BBC: “The most important thing is that the government intervenes – it is up to the government to decide how they fund that.”

Mr Lewis suggested the annual energy price cap could reach as high as £3,000 in the autumn, compared with around £1,200 that families were paying before April.

Rishi Sunak has rejected calls to reverse his £20-a-week cut to Universal Credit payments, forced through last year despite warnings that inflation was about to soar.

Asked if increasing the benefit was a solution, Mr Lewis replied: “Absolutely, it will help the people at the bottom of the incomer range, who are most affected by this.”

Analysts have warned that the UK is heading for the worst plunge in living standards since the 1950s and an explosion in poverty that will push 500,000 more children below the breadline.