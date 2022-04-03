Boris Johnson is poised to bow to pressure from Conservative MPs to block new onshore wind farms, rejecting calls to kickstart the industry because of the energy crisis.

A long-delayed “energy independence plan” is set to maintain planning rules allowing just a single local resident to kill off proposed schemes in England, which have been blamed for investment drying up.

No 10 has considered scrapping the effective veto, but a government spokesman said: “Any decisions on onshore wind will always be subject to consent from local communities.”

The decision comes despite pressure from Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary, who wants to double onshore wind turbine power by 2030, to help wean the UK off Russian gas.

Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, laid bare the cabinet split, when he branded wind turbines “an eyesore” that “sit on the hills” and create “problems of noise as well”.

A Tory backbencher warned the prime minister of a party backlash that would scupper any attempt to dilute the planning restrictions imposed – under similar pressure – by David Cameron’s government.

Some 120 MPs are in a WhatsApp group opposing wind and solar farms, James Gray said, adding: “The government would not be able to get a change through without our support.

“We need to preserve our countryside, we need to preserve fields. And if I had to make a fuss about it, I’m going to – watch out Mr Government, here I come,” he told BBC Radio 4.

The energy strategy will finally be published this week, but will focus on reviving nuclear power and expanding offshore wind, as well as on controversial new North Sea oil and gas licences.

Labour’s shadow business secretary criticised the stance, arguing the technology is crucial to “secure supplies that are renewable and that meet our net-zero objectives”.

Jonathan Reynolds said: “The government are really making a mistake if they believe that onshore wind, which is the cheapest form of new electricity generation, isn’t going to be part of the solution to this.”

But, earlier, Mr Shapps said of the turbines: “They sit on the hills there and can create something of an eyesore for communities, as well as actual problems of noise.

“So I think, for reasons of environmental protection, the way to go with this is largely, not entirely, but largely off-sea.”

The transport secretary suggested the prime minister backs his view, which would be apparent when the strategy is released, probably on Thursday.

“What you really want to do is develop in other ways – nuclear, we will have offshore wind. I don’t think you want a huge expansion of onshore wind.”

Mr Johnson is pushing to get 25 per cent of the UK’s electricity from nuclear power – requiring up to six new power stations – at a cost that is alarming Rishi Sunak, the chancellor.

However, the National Infrastructure Commission has warned that nuclear plants are “incredibly difficult to deliver on short timescales” and may not come online until the mid-2040s.