Return to Erasmus study scheme or young people will lose out, EU ambassador urges UK

Young people will lose vital knowledge of other cultures unless the UK rethinks pulling out of the Erasmus study exchange scheme, the EU ambassador is warning.

João Vale de Almeida appealed for Boris Johnson to return to the project – after a domestic replacement was attacked as far less generous, offering fewer opportunities.

The prime minister pledged there was “no threat” to Erasmus from Brexit, but then pulled the plug – triggering accusations that he is crushing the hopes of students who want to live, study and travel abroad.

“The Erasmus programme is one of the greatest successes of the European Union, but – most importantly – because it is about the young people, it is about creating links, addressing misperceptions,” Mr Vale de Almeida said.

“You know, increase the knowledge of the other side, of other countries, of other cultures

“It has been, in the European Union, a fundamental instrument to create a sense of belonging to Europe, but also a sense of respect for diversity.”

Giving evidence to the Lords European affairs committee, the ambassador – expressing a “personal” view – said: “Maybe there is a chance for this to be redone?”

Mr Vale de Almeida also pointed to the absence of a cooperation on foreign policy and security, after the UK rejected the idea in the Christmas Eve agreement

“The British government did not want to engage on work on that,” he said, adding: “This is one area where I think we can make progress.”

