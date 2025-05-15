UK requests return to EU’s freedom of movement – for pets
The EU pet passport is a document that is valid for life, as long as rabies vaccinations are up to date
The government is seeking to rejoin the EU’s pet passport scheme as part of its Brexit reset talks, The Independent understands.
Hundreds of thousands of British travellers took their pets on holiday to the EU every year before the UK left the pet passport scheme at the end of the Brexit transition period in January 2021.
Now, British travellers must microchip their pets, vaccinate them against rabies, and obtain an animal health certificate – which can cost up to £200.
The UK’s Brexit reset negotiators have pushed for British cats and dogs to regain freedom of movement within the bloc, as first reported by The Telegraph.
In order to obtain the agreement on sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) regulations and re-enter the pet passport programme, the government is expected to give in to EU demands for a long-term agreement on fish.
A government source told The Independent: “Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed.”
Brexit has disrupted closely linked supply chains in the food and farming sector that once relied on shared EU rules, according to the Centre for Inclusive Trade Policy.
Before leaving the EU, the UK benefited from strong regulatory alignment that made trade much easier. Now, the UK is treated as a “third country”, creating new rules and barriers for British businesses trading with the EU.
The think tank said the EU has brought in tougher rules in areas like pesticides and hazardous substances – rules the UK has not followed. However, it noted that the UK has introduced higher animal welfare standards than the EU.
The government has previously said it is seeking to negotiate an SPS agreement to “prevent unnecessary border checks and help tackle the cost of food”.
The EU pet passport is a simple, one-time document that is valid for life, as long as rabies vaccinations are up to date.
According to the existing regulations, owners who want to travel to the EU must get an animal health certificate from a veterinarian no more than 10 days before departure.
A dog is only eligible for that if it receives tapeworm treatment one to five days before departure.
In addition to being required to have a rabies vaccination, dogs, cats, and ferrets must wait at least three weeks following the initial dose before travelling on vacation with their owners.
It comes as the prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer, will host the president of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on Monday. It is expected that a reset deal will be announced then.
However, The Independent understands the negotiations have encountered some last-minute problems, with EU member states angry that a draft communique presented to them by the commission does not include big enough concessions from the UK on fishing and student fees.
EU states also appear to be pressing for Britain to accept the authority of the European Court of Justice (ECJ), according to the Financial Times.
The deal with the EU could also include alignment to EU rules and regulations to ease trade barriers and a youth mobility scheme for 18- to 40-year-olds based on the one the UK has with countries like Australia.
