The debate over Britain’s relationship with the EU is picking up nearly five years after Brexit.

For the first time since Keir Starmer became Labour leader, the EU’s 27 leaders discussed ties with the UK on Thursday, as Starmer aims to rebuild relations and move beyond Brexit divisions.

Recent polls show 68 per cent of Britons back bringing back freedom of movement for single market access, while only 17 per cent prioritise ties with the US. Geopolitical issues, like Donald Trump’s possible return and Russian threats, complicate the debate.

When we asked for your views, advocates of EU alignment pointed to trade, economic growth, and security benefits, while US supporters emphasised defence partnerships and global influence. Others called for a balanced or independent approach.

Here’s what you had to say about the way forward:

‘Rejoin the EU’

Rejoin the EU or, at the very least, the Single Market and Customs Union with free movement. Brexit is costing £40 billion a year in income to the Treasury. Under EU free movement, there was a net positive gain from Europeans who came here, not to mention workforce shortages across all industries — including 100,000 doctors and nurses and as many social care workers.

—AndrewS

‘Confederacy of Dunces.’

You were idiots to vote yourselves out of the EU and align with us over here. We have a majority of idiots (evidenced by our recent election), so why align with us (~3,000 miles distant) rather than those 30 miles away? You’ll be lucky if the EU lets you back in until you learn to drive on the correct side of the road and use real money. Aligning with the USA would indeed be a “Confederacy of Dunces.” Merry Xmas.

—Glenn

‘Aim to be independent’

Neither the EU nor the US is likely to offer good terms. The EU will want more than we should accept, and the US will offer what suits them. Aim to be independent, so we don’t have to bend over to trade with either. The Commonwealth was better than both, but we let that slip away in favour of the EU.

—Martyn

Trade war

On 15 December, Britain joined the Indo-Pacific trading bloc, becoming the 12th member of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). This deal might enhance UK services at the cost of industrial and agricultural produce.

An even bigger issue is the projected GDP increase of 0.08% in 15 years, compared to a 4% GDP loss from leaving the EU. CPTPP’s lower standards (think lead-painted children’s toys) will add more scrutiny and red tape to ‘UK produce.’ The EU won’t allow itself to become a dumping ground for low-grade products.

As exports to the EU decline, is this worth the illusion of being a major Pacific player? Adding to the irony, China will join as the 13th member next year, aligning the UK with China in the US/Trump trade war.

—Brad

Red lines

Starmer’s opportunity to make significant changes with the EU is severely restricted by his red lines. A UK-US trade deal could be mutually beneficial and is worth pursuing.

—Richmond

‘We need strong relationships with both’

We need strong relationships with both America and the EU, and there’s no reason we can’t achieve both. But with that clown David Lammy running the Foreign Office, it’s hard to see how that’s going to happen.

—AndrewAndrew

‘Closer EU alignment will drive growth with less pain’

While good trading relationships with both are necessary, you can’t be aligned to both simultaneously.

Closer alignment with the EU offers vastly more economically, socially, and defensively. Trump’s previous trade stance — “everything is on the table” — would make the NHS a bargaining chip, which British voters won’t accept. US food standards would decimate our farming industry and wouldn’t appeal to UK consumers.

The EU remains our largest trading partner, and we share similar food standards. London, once Europe’s banking centre, suffered due to Brexit. Closer EU alignment will drive growth with less pain, especially with the US’s “America First” approach.

—Richard

‘Rejoining the EU is crucial’

Despite Brexit’s failures, rejoining the EU is crucial for trade and security. They are our geographical neighbours, sharing values and citizen concerns. The US, headed by a potential felon, offers no “special relationship” beyond obedience. The Iraq War is a prime example of this dynamic. Aligning with the EU would protect the NHS from predatory US trade demands.

—Galileo666

‘Trade relations won’t change’

The UK can rub itself up to the EU all it wants; trade relations won’t change. Since last Friday, thousands of Etsy, eBay, and Amazon vendors have stopped trading with the EU and NI due to the GPSR rules, which they can’t fulfil without going bust.

—NellyNelly

Limited offers from both sides

The UK is free to choose, but both the US and EU will offer less than the UK expects and demand more than it is willing to pay.

—Spanish guy

‘Want to lower standards? Align with the US’

It’s amazing that this question even arises for a European country! Want to lower standards? Align with the US. Want to maintain high standards? Re-align with the EU.

—Leftyandproud

‘The EU is broken’

The EU is a broken system — failing industries, declining global economic share, and regulatory issues. While the UK is not in great shape, aligning with the US makes more sense than continuing with the EU’s unsustainable model.

—9Diamonds

‘Self-inflicted wound’

Leaving the EU was England and Wales’s biggest self-inflicted wound. It has made us poorer, driven up prices, and made trading with our largest partner unnecessarily hard. Aligning with the US, governed by a likely unhinged Republican president, would be a global disaster.

—Colin

‘Isn’t ‘sovereignty’ nice?’

If you follow the old Tory grandees’ belief, Britain is still an empire and calls the shots. But as a European country, the UK would be better off aligning with the EU. Meanwhile, right-wing populists idolise Trump’s US.

None of these options commands a convincing majority. Delaying action will leave the UK behind, making recovery a decades-long challenge. Isn’t ‘sovereignty’ nice? Haha!

Rasputin007

Some of the comments have been edited for this article for brevity and clarity.

