There is a risk of a big outbreak in coronavirus cases from England’s Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark at Wembley, a cabinet minister has conceded.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the government could not “guarantee” that Wednesday’s night’s big match would not lead to a spike in transmission.

Asked on LBC if he was worried about the possibility of a “super spreader” event, Mr Kwarteng said: “Yes, there’s always concern.”

The cabinet minister added: “I think we can manage this risk, but to say there is no risk, if you have thousands of people in one place ... there’s always risk in life.

“I think we’re managing the risk. I’m confident there won’t be a big outbreak – but I can’t guarantee that now. We’ve got to just see what happens.”

Some members of cabinet are said to fear that the Wembley crowds during Euro 2020 have already driven up transmission of Covid cases.

One senior cabinet minister raised objections about increasing the capacity to 60,000 for the final three matches, according to The Times.

Almost 1,300 people in Scotland tested positive for Covid after travelling to London to watch the Euros match against England last month. Roughly 400 of these fans were inside Wembley for the game.

As excitement builds for Wednesday night’s Euros semi-final at Wembley, Boris Johnson wished England luck against Denmark.

“Gareth Southgate and the England squad have done the nation proud in the Euros, and tonight we will all be wishing them the best of luck in getting to the final. Bring it home,” said the prime minister.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also wished them success. “Gareth Southgate and the squad will have the whole nation behind them tonight. Both on and off the pitch, they have shown the best of England.”