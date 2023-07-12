European Union lawmakers back a major bill to protect nature and fight climate change
The European Union’s parliament has approved in a cliffhanger vote a major bill to protect nature and fight climate change
Via AP news wire
Wednesday 12 July 2023 11:25
European Union lawmakers back a major bill to protect nature and fight climate changeShow all 2
The European Union's parliament on Wednesday approved in a cliffhanger vote a major bill to protect nature and fight climate change.
In a test of the EU’s global climate credentials, the legislature supported the European Commission plan in a razor-thin 324-312 vote with 12 abstentions.