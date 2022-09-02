Climate protesters superglue themselves to Commons Speaker’s chair

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Supporters of Extinction Rebellion have superglued themselves around the Speaker’s chair in the House of Commons chamber in a demand for action on climate change.

At least five protesters were seen taking part in the action, which took place during parliamentary recess when the chamber is not in use and tourists are able to wander among the green benches.

They held banners declaring “Citizen’s Assembly Now” and “Let the people decide”.

And they read out a statement calling for a Citizen’s Assembly to decide on action to tackle global warming, saying: “We are in crisis. We can not afford to carry on like this.”

Entrances to the Commons chamber were sealed off by security, and police officers were seen entering the area carrying a video camera.

A spokesperson for House authorities said: “We are aware of an incident on the Parliamentary Estate and are currently dealing with the situation as a matter of urgency”.

Extinction Rebellion said in a statement that the protesters entered the Commons after booking onto an official tour of the Palace of Westminster, before three of them glued themselves hand-to-hand in a chain around the Speaker’s chair.

Two others hold banners alongside them, while outside a member of the group climbed scaffolding around Big Ben to unfurl another banner and two more chained themselves to railings.

The speech read out in the chamber said: “We are in crisis. And what goes on in this chamber every day makes a joke out of us all. We can not afford to carry on like this.

“It is possible to act on climate and costs in a way that is fair and supports everyone. But our political system is too out-of-date and out-of-touch to see beyond the next election cycle and do what needs to be done.

“We need a new way of making decisions, where more voices are heard, not just those at the top. We need the true diversity of the country to be represented.

“We need a Citizens’ Assembly, now. Citizens’ Assemblies empower ordinary people to make decisions that benefit everyone. Decisions that can get us out of this mess and make life better, safer, fairer for all of us.”

But the action caused some confusion on social media, with one Twitter user posting: “You’ve gone to a citizens’ assembly and taped yourself to a chair to demand… a citizens’ assembly?”