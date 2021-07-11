People ‘expected’ to wear face masks in enclosed public spaces after 19 July under new guidance, vaccines minister says

New guidance will be issued by the government telling the public they are “expected” to wear face coverings in indoor enclosed places, the vaccines minister has said.

Nadhim Zahawi also said he was “confident” the government would ease almost all legal restrictions on 19 July — despite surging cases of the virus and concerns expressed by scientists.

Speaking on Sky News, he said: “It’s important we remain cautious and careful. The guidelines that we’ll set out tomorrow will demonstrate that, including guidelines that people are expected to wear a mask in indoor enclosed spaces, and of course remain vigilant.”

While the guidance will not be legally binding, his remarks appear to be a shift in stance from Boris Johnson’s comments just last week, who said people “might choose” to follow the guidance in areas where cases are on the rise and in enclosed spaces, such as public transport at peak hours.

Asked whether the government was seeing anything in the data that might prevent the prime minister giving the green light to lift legal restrictions in just over a week, Mr Zahawi added Mr Johnson will on Monday “share with the country the latest data”.

He added: “The really good news is that 86 per cent now of all adults have got the protection of one dose and 65 per cent are now protected with two doses. The target is that get to 66 per cent double-jabbed by the 19 July — we will meet that target.

“So I’m confident that we can proceed with Step 4, but cautiously. We will setting out tomorrow guidelines — everything from mask wearing.

“The transition from mandating, or government by diktat to taking personal responsibility.. about proceeding cautiously.

“This pandemic is not over, we’re seeing a rise in infection rates in this country, but also in Europe and elsewhere. The difference for us is that the vaccination programme has been so successful”.

The vaccines minister also dismissed a report in The Sunday Times, which suggested the gap between people receiving the two doses of a Covid-19 jab could be cut from eight to four weeks.

Mr Zahawi said he was “slightly puzzled where the story has come from”, adding: “The real-world data, the clinical data suggest that actually the eight-week interval offers the additional fortification in terms of protection with the two doses, at much better than having the interval shortened any further.”