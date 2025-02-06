Third of Tory voters switch to Reform as Farage’s party tops polls

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kemi Badenoch’s Tories have received a major blow with the latest poll suggesting that as much as a third of their voters from the 2024 election have switched to Reform UK.

According to the weekly tracker poll by Techne UK for The Independent, 33 per cent who said they voted Tory last year are now backing Nigel Farage’s party.

And Reform UK are now joint top of the poll for the first time, putting it in line with YouGov poll earlier this week.

Farage with Reform UK chair Zia Yusuf ( Stefan Rousseau/PA )

Reform (up 1 point) and Labour (down 1 point) received 25 per cent of the support from the survey carried out on Wednesday and Thursday, while the Tories trail by two points at 23 per cent (unchanged).

It comes as a FindOutNow poll today put Reform at 29 per cent, four points ahead of Labour at 25 points and 11 above the Tories at just 18 per cent. The Lib Dems were up one point on 13 per cent with Greens unchanged on 7 per cent.

Mr Farage described the latest polls as “astonishing” just a day after he had launched a campaign to reverse a Labour decision to cancel many local election contests this May.

The crisis in support for the Conservative Party comes amid apparent splits at the top with shadow justice secretary and leadership contender runner-up Robert Jenrick refusing to rule out a deal with Reform, while a spokesperson for Ms Badenoch insisted it would not happen.

The Tory leader also last night launched a hardline immigration policy to discourage low-paid workers from coming to the UK in an apparent move to counter the threat from the right posed by Reform.

But the poll results will do nothing to counter the growing whispering campaign within the Tories raising questions about Ms Badenoch’s leadership, a little over three months since she was elected.

Techne UK chief executive Michela Morizzo said: “Our regular tracker poll this week brings continued success for Nigel Farage’s Reform UK who are for the first time neck and neck with the Labour Party. The Conservatives stay steady at 23 per cent of national vote but this does mean they are now two points behind both Labour and Reform.

“At this time, looking towards the next by-elections too, the Tories should do some soul-searching by analysing the reason for this situation.

“If nothing is done, the risk for the Conservative Party is to lose the appeal and no longer be competitive in the electoral challenges. And this must be done now, time flies and watchful waiting is not the right strategy, in this historical moment in particular!”