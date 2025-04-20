Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If a general election were held today, Reform UK would be on course to win the most seats, but no party would be close to an overall majority, a new poll suggests.

Nigel Farage’s party would win 180 seats, with the Tories and Labour on 165 seats each, according to the More in Common survey of 16,000 voters. Sir Keir Starmer’s party would achieve an even worse result than it sustained under Jeremy Corbyn in 2019, losing 246 seats, the modelling claims.

Surveys conducted years away from a general election are unlikely to represent anything close to its result, because there is no way of predicting what the most important issues will be come polling day. Reform currently has just four MPs, having already lost one of the five elected last year.

But More in Common director Luke Tryl said the survey shows that “British politics has fragmented to an unprecedented level”.

open image in gallery Nigel Farage’s Reform would have the largest number of seats - but no majority the poll says ( PA Wire )

The pollster warned that Sir Keir’s general election coalition has splintered right and left, with 10 cabinet ministers predicted to lose their seats as a result and major losses expected in the so-called Red Wall, Scotland and the South Wales Valleys.

Among those who could lose their seats include deputy PM Angela Rayner, home secretary Yvette Cooper, defence secretary John Healey, energy secretary Ed Miliband and health secretary Wes Streeting, the poll suggests

With just weeks before his Reform faces its first major test since July’s election the poll, however speculative, will be a boost for Mr Farage’s ambitions.

open image in gallery The poll suggests Labour would fare even worse under Sir Keir Starmer than under Jeremy Corbyn in 2019 ( PA Wire )

“Nigel Farage's Reform UK emerges as the biggest winners of this Parliament so far, with our model suggesting that they could well become the largest party in Parliament, something almost unthinkable a year ago,” Mr Tryl said.

“Though the party remains a long way from being able to secure a majority, it is clear Reform’s momentum is real and the question is whether their new level of support represents the start of a path to Government or a ceiling that Farage’s polarising brand finds hard to overcome.

“Labour, meanwhile, having secured a historic victory now find themselves on the wrong side of a disillusioned electorate frustrated at the slow pace of change and some of the Government’s early missteps.”

open image in gallery Ed Miliband and Angela Rayner would lose their seats in an election tomorrow, the poll claims ( PA Wire )

More in Common’s constituency-level poll also put Mr Farage’s party on course to narrowly take the Runcorn and Helsby by-election, following the former Labour MP Mike Amesbury punching a constituent.

Professors Colin Rallings and Michael Thrasher warned that Labour has had “one of the shortest political honeymoons” and will struggle to hold off Reform in Runcorn.