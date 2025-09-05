Farage warns Labour chaos will force Starmer into 2027 general election

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigel Farage will tell Reform UK activists and MPs to prepare for a 2027 general election, declaring that Labour’s handling of the economy will force Sir Keir Starmer into an early poll.

As the insurgent right-wing party gathers for its annual conference in Birmingham on Friday, leader Mr Farage will rally members by claiming financial markets will lead to an election in the next two years.

Britain’s long-term borrowing costs have soared to a 27-year high, with Rachel Reeves set to outline billions of pounds worth of fresh tax hikes in her Budget this November.

open image in gallery Nigel Farage visited Donald Trump last week ( Nigel Farage/X )

And Mr Farage, whose party has been leading in the polls since April, suggested Labour would not be able to see out a full five-year term in government.

He claimed that the rise of Your Party, headed by former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and left-winger Zarah Sultana, will hasten the party’s demise.

And, in an interview with The Daily Mail, he said: “The financial situation is very, very grim. The bond markets, just every single day there is a loss of confidence.

“If I’m right about the temptation of the Left for many Labour MPs, they may well struggle to get through another couple of years. I shall tell the conference: be ready for an election in 2027.”

open image in gallery Nadine Dorries has declared ‘the Tory party is dead’ ( PA )

Reform’s conference kicked off with the unveiling of former cabinet minister Nadine Dorries as the party’s latest high-profile scalp from the Conservatives.

“The Tory party is dead,” she declared, after abandoning the party after 30 years.

“The time for action is now and I believe that the only politician who has the answers, the knowledge and the will to deliver is Nigel Farage. Nigel and I will never agree about everything. Neither of us are political robots,” she wrote in the Daily Mail.

In his interview, Mr Farage said Ms Dorries is “a big hire for us”. He is ramping up Reform’s preparation for government, with a “department of preparing for government” to be established in the party’s headquarters by Christmas.

Mr Farage is also launching a search for 5,000 candidates to fight next May’s elections in English councils and the Scottish and Welsh parliaments.

A Labour spokesman said: “Farage is stuffing his Party full of Tories who crashed the economy and left the British people paying the price. And when it comes to unfunded spending commitments, he's copying straight from the reckless Liz Truss playbook which hammered people's mortgages.

"Meanwhile our Labour government has fixed the foundations of our economy and delivered five interest rate cuts through our Plan for Change."