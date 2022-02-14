Met Police to reveal number of government officials fined over No 10 parties
Those fined will not be named but reasons for the police’s decisions will be given to the civil service
Scotland Yard will be revealing the number of government staff fined for having attended lockdown-busting parties, civil servants have reportedly been told.
The reasons for each of the decisions will be given by the Metropolitan Police, but the identity of the individuals who will receive the fixed penalty notices (FPNs) will not be revealed, according to The Telegraph.
The newspaper has reported that it has seen a copy of a question and answer sheet sent to government officials caught up in the police inquiry that was launched amid a separate investigation into ‘Partygate’ by senior civil servant Sue Gray.
The questionnaire stresses that the taxpayer will not pay for the fines, and that the penalties will be paid for out of the individuals’ own pockets.
Government staff facing allegations of attending lockdown-breaking parties are told to talk to their supervisors if they need time off to deal with their situation, the newspaper reported.
The report adds that the question and answer sheet says: “The MPS [Metropolitan Police Service] approach during the pandemic has been to confirm the number of FPNs issued at particular events and to explain what those FPNs were issued for.”
The police force is expected to reveal how many people will be fined, if any, for attending the 12 events it is investigating, which took place in government buildings as well as PM Boris Johnson’s Downing Street garden.
In response to allegations of a party held in his flat on 13 November 2020, the prime minister has denied that there was a party that day. It has been alleged that his wife Carrie Johnson and advisers had gathered in the flat after Dominic Cummings, who was Mr Johnson’s senior adviser, quit.
If Mr Johnson is fined for breaking lockdown rules, it could trigger a bigger push to oust him as PM after a number of Tory MPs have voiced their concerns, and one even defected to Labour, over the ‘Partygate’ scandal.
Mr Johnson has refused to say that he would resign if he is fined, and has hired a private lawyer to help him respond to the police questionnaire issued to him last week.
For other events that he has been pictured at, he has insisted that they were work rather than social events and is expected to deny any wrongdoing to the police.
No 10 has said that his official response to the Met would remain private.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies