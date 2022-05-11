A Conservative MP is under fire after claiming there is no “massive use” for foodbanks in Britain, and suggesting people use them because they are unable to cook or budget “properly”.

Lee Anderson, the MP for Ashfield, made the remarks as ministers face intense criticism over support available to the most vulnerable amid record inflation, soaring energy bills and a cost-of-living crisis.

During a Commons debate on the Queen’s Speech, Mr Anderson invited MPs to visit a foodbank in his constituency to witness a “brilliant scheme” whereby those in receipt of food parcels have to “register for a budgeting and cooking course”.

“We show them how to cook cheap and nutritious meals on a budget — we can make a meal for about 30p a day — and this is cooking from scratch,” he added.

But when pressed by a Labour MP whether it should be necessary to have foodbanks in 21st century Britain, Mr Anderson replied: “I’ll invite you personally to come to Ashfield, look at our foodbank, how it works.

“I think you’ll see first hand there’s not this massive use for food banks in this country. We’ve got generation after generation who cannot cook properly, they can’t cook a meal from scratch, they cannot budget.”

Addressing MPs, he added: “The challenge is there — come. You’re sat there with glazed expressions on your faces, looking at me like I’ve landed from a different planet. Come to a real food bank that’s making a real different to people’s lives.”

According to the Trussell Trust — the largest network of foodbank providers in the UK — the main drivers of foodbank use, however, are problems with benefits system, challenging life experiences, ill-health, or lack of informal or formal support.

Between April 2021 and March 2022, foodbanks in the organisation’s network distrubuted over 2.1 million emergency foood parcels – a 14 per cent increase comapred to same period in 2019-2020.

Following Mr Anderson’s comments, the SNP’s Joanna Cherry hit back in the Commons, saying: “All of us have foodbanks in our constituencies, we don’t really need to visit his because we’re perfectly well aware of the requirement for them.

“The requirement for them is not that people don’t know how to cook, but because we have poverty in this country at a scale in this country that should shame his government”.

Wendy Chamberlain, the Liberal Democrats’ welfare spokesperson, said Mr Anderson should apologise for the “shameful” remaks.

“These comments are disgraceful and an insult to millions of hard-working people who are struggling to put food on the table for their family through no fault of their own,” she added.

Karen Buck MP, Labour's shadow work and pensions minister, said: “In the world where people actually live we now hear daily stories of families going without food and others unable to turn their ovens on in fear of rising energy bills.

“The idea that the problem is cooking skills and not 12 years of government decisions that are pushing people into extreme poverty is beyond belief. Out of touch doesn’t even cover it.”