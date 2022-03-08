Ministers ignored warning of impact on victims of sexual violence when forcing through aid cuts
Ministers ploughed ahead with international aid cuts despite a warning of the harsh impact on women and girls suffering sexual violence, a leaked document reveals.
The secret impact assessment – obtained by a committee of MPs – forecast a big reduction in services to victims of “violence including sexual exploitation and abuse and sexual harassment”.
The aid cuts slashed spending on a United Nations contraceptives programme by 40 per cent and 700,000 fewer girls are expected to be supported in education.
In the Commons, the foreign secretary Liz Truss was urged to explain why the assessment, from March 2021, was suppressed.
