Tory rebels fail in bid to reverse Boris Johnson’s international aid cuts

Rebel Tories have failed in a bid to reverse Boris Johnson’s cuts to the UK’s international aid spending in a House of Commons vote.
Former prime minister Theresa May was among Conservative MPs who voted against a plan drawn up by chancellor Rishi Sunak to maintain the cut from 0.7 to 0.5 per cent of national income until economic conditions improve.
But the large-scale revolt hoped for by supporters of the 0.7 per cent pledge failed to materialise, with the government winning comfortably by 333 votes to 298.
The result was greeted with horror by anti-poverty campaigners, with one describing it as a “needless retreat from the world stage” on a par with cutting the RAF during the Battle of Britain.
“The real losers of this vote are the three million children who will no longer be able to go to school, the half a million children who will die from preventable diseases and the three million women and children who will go hungry,” said Romilly Greenhill, UK director of the anti-poverty One Campaign.
“This is also a retreat from British values – and sends a sorry message about the type of country the UK wants to be.”
In an impassioned debate, Ms May accused her successor’s government of “turning its back on some of the poorest people in the world” by abandonning a legally-binding pledge - confirmed in Mr Johnson’s Conservative manifesto for the 2019 election - to meet the United Nations target.
The former PM said that she was defying a three-line whip for the first time in 24 years as an MP, telling the Commons: “We made a promise to the poorest people in the world. The government has broken that promise. This motion means that promise may be broken for years to come.”
In a surprise compromise announced on Monday, Mr Sunak set out a new formula under which the cuts will be ended only if the independent Office for Budget Responsibility judges that the government’s overall budget involves no unsustainable borrowing for day-to-day spending and falling underlying debt. And he warned that if MPs rejected his plan, tax rises and cuts to domestic spending would be needed to restore the 0.7 per cent figure from January 2022.
Mr Johnson said that the plan would “provide certainty for our aid budget and an affordable path back to 0.7 per cent, while also allowing investment in other priorities, including the NHS, schools and the police”.
But Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer warned that conditions set by chancellor Rishi Sunak meant that the cut to 0.5 per cent would remain in place “indefinitely”, and certainly beyond the election due in 2024.
Speaking after the vote, Mr Sunak said that the outcome had made the 0.7 per cent commitment “more secure for the long-term” while helping the government to “fix the problems with our public finances and continue to deliver for our constituents today”.
But Oxfam GB chief executive Danny Sriskandarajah described the vote as “a disaster for the world’s poorest people”.
“With more people in need of humanitarian assistance than at any time since World War II, aid is needed more than ever.,” said Mr Sriskandarajah.
“The cuts to UK aid are having a direct impact on thousands of lives today, and a delay in restoring aid will be felt for generations to come in parts of the world ravaged by conflict, climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We are seeing a yawning gap between the rhetoric of ‘Global Britain’ and the reality of a government breaking its promises to the world’s poorest and further undermining the UK’s credibility on the international stage. These cuts won’t balance the books; the Government is putting politics above the lives of world’s most vulnerable communities.”
Ms Greenhill said: “Today’s result is a needless retreat from the world stage, enforced by the Treasury, at the exact moment the UK should be showing leadership and stepping up to the greatest global crises in our lifetimes.
“It’s akin to cutting the RAF during the Battle of Britain.
“This so-called compromise effectively means the end of the 0.7 per cent commitment and will diminish Britain’s global standing.”
