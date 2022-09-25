Labour MP tables first ever parliamentary bill to bring in four-day working week

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Labour MP has tabled a parliamentary bill that would effectively cut the working week for all employees to four days.

Peter Dowd said British workers clocked up the longest hours in Europe and were "long overdue a shorter working week".

Under the plans, the official working week would be set at 32 hours and any work beyond that would have to be paid by employers as overtime at 1.5 times the worker's ordinary rate of pay.

Parliamentary time has been secured for the bill to be discussed in the House of Commons in mid-October.

“I am introducing this legislation because we’re long overdue a shorter working week," said Mr Dowd, the Labour MP for Bootle.

“In the UK, workers put in some of the longest working hours across Europe while pay and productivity remains low in comparison.

“In numerous examples across the world the four-day week with no loss of pay has been shown to boost productivity and the wellbeing of workers.”

The government is highly unlikely to back the legislation, but it is the first time a four-day week bill has made it to parliament.

In 2012 Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng, along with fellow Tory MPs Dominic Raab, Priti Patel, and Chris Skidmore said the UK's working hours were already too short.

They claimed in their book Britannia Unchained that British workers were "among the worst idlers in the world" and that "too many people in Britain prefer a lie-in to hard work".

But over the summer an assessment by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy admitted that a four-day workweek "may work" for some companies. Officials said individual firms could choose to adopt the practice but that there were "no plans" to mandate it.

More than 70 companies and 3,300 workers across the UK are currently taking part in the world’s biggest ever four-day working week trial.

The firms have cut working hours for their staff with no loss of pay.

Preliminary results from the trial released this week found that 86 per cent of companies taking part are likely to retain the new working practice.

At the half-way point of the trial, 88 per cent said the change was working well for their business. Forty-six per cent of the businesses say their productivity had remained around the same level, 34 per cent said it had improved slightly, while 15 per cent said it had improved significantly.

Earlier this month, South Cambridgeshire District Council announced plans to become the first UK local authority to pilot the radical measure.

Commenting on Mr Dowd's bill, Joe Ryle, director of the 4 Day Week Campaign, said: “This bill gives every British worker the chance of moving to a four-day week.

“Imagine how much happier we would all be. It would give us the time to properly rest, enjoy a better quality of life and boost productivity at work.

“The 9-5, five-day working week is outdated and no longer fit for purpose.”