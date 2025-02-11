Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than a dozen MPs are pushing for the government to include consideration for a four-day working week as part of a new set of workers rights rules.

The MPs, 12 Labour and one Green, have called for the Government to set up a body to look into bringing in a four-day week across the economy.

The group is calling for an amendment to the Employment Rights Bill, which proposes new workers rights such as flexible working and a ban on zero-hours contracts.

Peter Dowd, the Labour MP who put forward the amendment, said that with things like artificial intelligence enabling people to work more efficiently, the benefits “must be passed back to workers”.

“A four-day, 32-hour working week is the future of work and I urge my party to back this amendment so we can begin a much wider transition.”

Maya Ellis, Labour MP for Ribble Valley, said: “Data shows that working four days leads to greater productivity than five.

“That means in public organisations for example, that we can get through a higher volume of tasks, creating the increase in capacity we so desperately need to see in our public services.”

open image in gallery A four-day working week with no loss of pay is becoming more popular in the UK. ( PA )

A four-day working week with no loss of pay is becoming more popular in the UK.

More than 200 companies in January confirmed they had made the switch to the shortened work pattern permanently.

The majority of the companies said their employees work 32 hours a week or less over the course of a week.

Proponents of the new working pattern say people are happier and less likely to suffer from burnout when they work fewer days.

The amendment points to the growing popularity of less onerous working patterns but comes at a time when large corporations are forcing their employees to return to the office full-time.

US investment bank JP Morgan and tech giant Amazon have demanded staff come back to the office every day despite having allowed hybrid working patterns for the last five years since the Covid-19 pandemic.

And former Asda and Marks & Spencer chief executive Lord Stuart Rose claimed earlier in January that remote working does not amount to “proper work”.

The 4 Day Week Foundation’s campaign, by contrast, aims to promote people’s wellbeing over hours spent at work.

Joe Ryle, campaign director of the 4 Day Week Foundation, said: “Compressing the same amount of hours into four days rather than five is not the same thing as a true four-day working week.

“What is missing from the Bill is a commitment to explore a genuinely shorter working week which we know workers desperately want.

“As hundreds of British companies and one local council have already shown, a four-day week with no loss of pay can be a win-win for both workers and employers.”

A spokesman for 10 Downing Street said the Government had no plans to change its workers’ rights package, adding: “In general terms, it is not Government policy to support a general move to a four-day week for five days’ worth of pay.”