Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trade union leaders back co-ordinated action over pay as cost of living crisis escalates

Move would stop short of general strike

Kate Devlin
Whitehall Editor
Tuesday 30 August 2022 10:27
Comments
Felixstowe strike: Port worker surfs holding Unite the Union flag

Trade union leaders have backed co-ordinated action over pay as the UK’s cost of living crisis escalates.

Frances O’Grady, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), said: “It always makes sense for working people to work together”.

The UK’s largest two unions are seeking to co-ordinate industrial action as they step up pay demands this winter.

Next month’s TUC meeting looks set to see a series of motions calling for unions to work together to increase wages in the face of soaring inflation. The move would stop short of a "general strike".

A motion by the Unite union calls for help to "facilitate and encourage industrial co-ordination between unions so that workers in dispute can most effectively harness their union power to win".

Recommended

It also reads: "Congress recognises the need for unions to focus on collective action and industrial power to best represent and advance the interests of workers. The collective is the real power of the trade union movement."

It comes after weeks of declining relations between the government and trade unions.

The governor of the Bank of England has urged wage restraint in a bid to avoid worsening the country’s inflation crisis.

But that call was rejected by Ms O’Grady, who said it was energy prices not salaries fuelling spiralling inflation.

She also warned ministers there was “real public sympathy” for industrial action.

People “just want their wages to keep up with the cost of living,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Paying workers more would be good for the economy, she suggested. Businesses are concerned that if wages are cut people will not have money to spend locally, she said.

She also said her organisation had not met the chancellor, despite the crisis, as she expressed surprise he is visiting the US in what is widely expected to be his last week in the job.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in