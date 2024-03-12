Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A minister has said he welcomes all financial contributions to the Conservative Party after a major donor allegedly said former Labour MP Diane Abbott made him “want to hate all black women”.

Graham Stuart said the Tories would not stop people donating to the party “because they said something intemperate and wrong in their past”.

Mr Hester, the chief executive of The Phoenix Partnership (TPP) who is recorded as donating £10 million to the Tories last year, reportedly made incendiary comments about Ms Abbott during a business meeting at his company headquarters in Leeds in 2019.

Tory opponents have seized on the remarks and urged the governing party to give back the cash Mr Hester and his company have donated.

Asked whether the Tories should return money donated by Mr Hester, the energy minister said: “It’s not my decision, but I do welcome those who support the Conservative Party.”

Quizzed on whether he would welcome donations from people who had made similar comments, he said: “I’m saying that I welcome those who contribute and I’m not here to sit in judgment on one remark.”

Diane Abbott served in Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow cabinet (PA Wire)

He added that the businessman’s remarks were “clearly reprehensible” but added that the comments were “half a decade ago”.

The Guardian reported that Mr Hester’s remarks about Ms Abbott – the first black woman elected to Parliament – were likely to have been made when she was shadow home secretary under former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

He is alleged to have said: “It’s like trying not to be racist but you see Diane Abbott on the TV, and you’re just like… you just want to hate all black women because she’s there.

“And I don’t hate all black women at all, but I think she should be shot.

“(The executive) and Diane Abbott need to be shot.”

Mr Hester has admitted making “rude” comments about Ms Abbott but said they had “nothing to do with her gender nor colour of skin”.

Speaking to Sky News, Mr Stuart condemned the comments but suggested the party were content with the businessman’s subsequent apology.

The energy security minister refused to call the comments ‘racist’ (AP)

He said: “Well they were clearly reprehensible. He has apologised profusely and rightly, and tried to reach out to Diane Abbott specifically to apologise to her. It was half a decade ago, clearly those comments were wrong, and he’s right to apologise. And I support him in doing so.”

The minister also said he would “hesitate” to describe Mr Hester’s comments as racist.

Asked on Times Radio whether he accepted the comments were racist, he said: “I find it absolutely unacceptable. I hesitate to stick that particular label on it.”

He added: “I’m hesitating to call it that because I don’t like to sit in judgment on these things.

“It was clearly a ridiculous thing to say, he’s rightly apologised for it and here’s a man who’s supporting the most diverse cabinet we’ve ever had under this Conservative Party. We’ve got a Hindu Prime Minister and he’s our biggest donor, so I don’t think this is a man who is a racist.

“But I’ve never met him, I don’t know him and all I know is those comments were inappropriate, wrong, and quite rightly he has tried to reach out to Diane Abbott personally.”

Mr Hester donated £10m to Rishi Sunak’s party last year, records show (Daniel Leal/PA Wire)

Responding to Mr Stuarts’ comments, Liberal Democrat chief whip Wendy Chamberlain MP said: “Graham Stuart’s refusal to call out these racist comments was simply jaw-dropping.

“The Conservative party has flat out refused to return these donations despite these comments being inexcusable. How low can you go?

“Rishi Sunak can bunker down and hide in Downing Street as long as he wants but every day he doesn’t return this money is another damning blow to the Conservative party’s credibility.”

Labour MP Sarah Jones also told Sky News: “The comments were clearly racist and abhorrent, and of course the Conservative Party should be very quick to say these comments were racist and abhorrent, and of course we don’t want money from this kind of person.

“You can tell a lot about somebody from the company they keep, and this has come to light and the Conservatives need to act swiftly to reassure everyone in the country that they know the difference between right and wrong, that they understand when racism is there and when it’s not, and that they are willing to take action when they see it.”

Frank Hester donated £10m to the Conservative party in 2023 (TPP/Youtube)

She added: “The Conservative Party needs to respond appropriately and the weak response we have had yesterday from them isn’t good enough.

“Rishi Sunak, we know, is a weak leader. We know he won’t stand up to his own people in his own backbenches, but surely he knows the difference between right and wrong and surely today he will act and give that money back.”

A statement released by Mr Hester’s firm said: “Frank Hester accepts that he was rude about Diane Abbott in a private meeting several years ago but his criticism had nothing to do with her gender nor colour of skin.

“The Guardian is right when it quotes Frank saying he abhors racism, not least because he experienced it as the child of Irish immigrants in the 1970’s.

“He rang Diane Abbott twice today to try to apologise directly for the hurt he has caused her, and is deeply sorry for his remarks. He wishes to make it clear that he regards racism as a poison which has no place in public life.”

In response to a request by the BBC, a spokesperson for Mr Hester said the statement is not a confirmation of the alleged quotes in The Guardian.