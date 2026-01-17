Green Party calls for free bus travel for under-22s

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Green Party is calling for free bus travel in England for those under the age of 22.

Leader Zack Polanski said introducing the universal bus pass is “one part of improving the lives of younger people” who are shut out of employment and training by the cost of living.

The party said the scheme would be self-financing, arguing that increased bus usage would boost the economy.

“Young people are increasingly shut out of employment and training by the cost of living crisis, which often hits the youngest the hardest,” Mr Polanski said.

“This Labour Government has made a dire situation for young people even worse with the poorest getting even poorer and rich getting even richer.

“Free bus travel for the young is one part of improving the lives of younger people and showing what a richer and greener country looks like if we invest in people and not hand over our assets to the super-rich and corporations.”

Green Party leader Zack Polanski ( PA )

The scheme would bring England into line with Scotland, where those aged five to 22 have been entitled to free bus travel since 2022.

Under-18s in London already travel for free on buses, with other discounts available for some up to age 25, while some bus companies across England also offer discounts for young people.

Mr Polanski said Green Party councillors, if elected in May’s local polls, will seek to bring in the universal bus scheme in their areas.

He said: “Green councillors elected in May will be using their influence to implement this scheme in their areas and we will be applying political pressure at a national level for a scheme recommended by the transport select committee last year to be made real.

“Free bus travel for the young is part of our mission to make hope normal again.”

The party pointed to research by KPMG estimating that 2.2 million commuters rely on buses to get to work and generate £72 billion in collective income each year.