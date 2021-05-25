Labour estimates over half a million children have become eligible for free school meals during the pandemic

M

ore than half a million children may have become eligible for free school meals during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Labour analysis.

Government data shows that between 23 March 2020 (the start of England’s first Covid lockdown) and 1 October 2020, a total of about 302,400 pupils became eligible for free school meals.

Labour analysis of data received from local authorities in response to Freedom of Information (FoI) requests estimates a further 115,654 pupils became eligible between 1 October 2020 and 1 January 2021.