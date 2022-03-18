Boris Johnson’s government has rejected a change in the rules governing MPs’ behaviour aimed at making sure they do not show “discriminatory attitudes” – citing the need to protect freedom of speech.

The cross-party Commons Standards Committee – chaired by Labour MP Chris Bryant – had called for changes to the code of conduct so MPs sign up to a new “respect” principle.

The committee said the principle would mean that MPs “should demonstrate anti-discriminatory attitudes and behaviours through the promotion of anti-racism, inclusion and diversity”.

But the government has dismissed the idea, arguing it would “stifle debate” in a written response to the committee from No 10 chief of staff Steve Barclay and chief Tory whip Mark Spencer.

“We would not want to stifle legitimate debate on politically contentious issues which are important to our democracy – as an indirect consequence of the proposed new requirement for ‘anti-discriminatory attitudes’ or demonstrating ‘inclusion and diversity’,” they said.

The senior Conservative ministers added: “This could have a chilling effect on free speech on contentious and polarised political issues.”

A separate select committee – Committee on Standards in Public Life – has already updated the Seven Principles of Public Life to include the demand that all public officials “treat others with respect”.

The cross-party group of MPs said in November that “increasing intimidation and abuse” meant the change was needed the Seven Principles of Public Life, also known as the Nolan principles.

However, Mr Barclay and Mr Spencer rejected the idea of incorporating the language into the MPs’ code of conduct.

The senior Tory MPs warned against any “unnecessary attempts to over define the principles – which are already widely understood” arguing that they would “endanger robust political debate in our institutions”.

It comes the government also ditches plans to limit MPs’ earnings from second jobs in a rethink over the issue which sparked a major sleaze row at Westminster at the end of last year.

Ministers previously said they backed “reasonable” limits on earnings outside parliament following the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal and outrage over fellow Tory Geoffrey Cox making almost £1m from legal work in the past year.

But the government has now rejected the idea of imposing time limits on outside work as “impractical”, and said a cap on the amount earned would unfairly stop MPs doing jobs which do not bring “undue influence”.

Mr Barclay and Mr Spencer told the standards committee: “It is the government’s initial view that the imposition of fixed constraints such as time limits on the amount of time that members can spend on outside work would be impractical.”

On the amount MPs’ can earn, the ministers said: “In respect of a cap on earnings from outside work to impose such a limit could serve to prohibit activities which do not bring undue influence to bear on the political system.”

Thangam Debbonaire, Labour’s shadow Commons Leader, said Mr Johnson “can’t just row back on his promises to tighten up the rules on second jobs just because he is in a spot of bother with his backbenchers”.