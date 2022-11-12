G20 world leaders’ summit risks paralysis due to Russian invasion of Ukraine
Politics explained: With Moscow holding a veto, members expected to be unable to agree communiqué
When Rishi Sunak arrives for the G20 summit of world leaders in Bali on Monday, he will be joining a group in the throes of deep uncertainty about the point of its existence.
Founded in 1999, the group has held annual meetings since the financial crisis of 2008, as a forum for the world’s 19 leading national economies and the European Union to discuss coordination of economic policy in response to global shocks.
But the biggest shock currently impacting on the world’s economy was created by one of the G20 states itself – Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has driven spiralling energy prices, inflationary spikes, food shortages and recession around the globe.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies