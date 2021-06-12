The French president held early-morning talks with the prime minister at the G7 summit in Cornwall, where EU leaders presented a united front over the “sausage war” row in Northern Ireland.
Foreign secretary Dominic Raab today told the EU not to be “bloody-minded” over the implementation of the 2019 Northern Ireland Protocol, in which Mr Johnson signed up to a ban on movements of chilled meat from mainland Britain into Northern Ireland, due to come into effect at the end of this month.
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen was this morning warning the PM that Britain faces the prospect of legal action and possible tariffs on exports if it breaches the terms of the deal by unilaterally delaying the imposition of the ban.
And Mr Macron left no doubt that refusal to honour the terms of the deal agreed by Mr Johnson as part of his EU withdrawal agreement will sour relations with Paris.
Speaking in English, the French president told Mr Johnson that their two countries had common interests, but that ties could only improve if the PM delivered on his promises.
“The president told Boris Johnson there needed to be a reset of the Franco-British relationship,” said a source close to the French leader.
“This can happen provided that he keeps his word with the Europeans.”
The UK has said it will keep taking with the EU to find a “radical” way of resolving the issue by the June 30 deadline, but Downing Street made clear that it is ready to breach the protocol with a unilateral extension, telling reporters: “All options are on the table.”
The row arises from strict EU rules barring movements of chilled meat products into the 27-nation bloc on food quality and safety grounds.
Mr Johnson’s decision to draw a customs border down the Irish Sea in order to prevent the creation of a hard border with the Republic means that Northern Ireland is covered by the ban.
'Nothing is negotiable' Macron holds firm on Brexit negotiations
The UK is resisting EU proposals to resolve the problem by formally aligning food safety and hygiene regulations, fearing that this would prevent future trade deals with countries like the US.
Downing Street accepts there has been no breach of the agreement by the EU, but insists Brussels is imposing the rules in an excessively “purist” way. London argues the EU should simply accept that UK standards are equivalent to those on the continent.
But Mr Macron laid down a hard line ahead of the Cornwall summit, telling a Paris press conference that nothing in the protocol was up for negotiation and its terms should now be applied.
And a spokesperson for Ms von der Leyen told The Independent she would this morning be telling the PM that “the protocol must be applied”.
Mr Raab today suggested that the implentation of the ban agreed by Mr Johnson in 2019 would put the integrity of the UK at risk.
The foreign secretary said the protocol was designed to ensure “all communities in Northern Ireland” are protected, insisting the EU must respect “both sides of that pact”.
“They can be more pragmatic about the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol in a way that is win-win or they can be bloody-minded and purist about it,” he told BBC Radio 4.
“In which case I am afraid we will not allow the integrity of the UK to be threatened.”
