G7 leaders have struck an “historic agreement” to force internet giants to pay more tax, including in the UK, Rishi Sunak has announced.

The agreement will “make sure the right companies pay the right tax in the right places”, the Chancellor pledged.

The breakthrough – the result of a major push by US president Joe Biden – follows years of largely futile attempts to end massive tax avoidance by major tech firms

Now they would be forced to pay a corporation tax rate of at least 15 per cent, allowing the rate to rise in future after Mr Biden originally proposed 21 per cent.

And, even more importantly, 20 per cent of the profits of around 100 of the biggest firms would be reallocated to the places where sales have taken place.

The move is designed to end “offshoring”, where companies set up legal entities in low-tax companies – regardless of where their revenues are actually earned.

Mr Sunak said the agreement would tackle tax havens and tax-dodging digital companies, vowing: “We are going to level the playing field.”

Speaking after a meeting of G7 finance ministers in London, he said it would make the tax system “fit for the global digital age”, adding: “That’s a huge prize for British taxpayers.”