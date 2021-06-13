Macron takes swipe at Johnson and wants border fixed ‘calmly and professionally’

Mr Macron took a swipe at the prime minister as the G7 summit came to a conclusion in Cornwall, saying that it was not for the EU to sort out the “incoherences” of the Brexit deal which Mr Johnson demanded.
And he said that respect for the UK’s sovereignty, including Northern Ireland’s position as an integral part of the country, cannot come at the cost of a lack of respect for the EU’s single market.
Mr Macron was part of a united front at Carbis Bay against Mr Johnson’s demand for concessions on the deal he signed in 2019, under which exports of chilled meats - including sausages - from the British mainland to Northern Ireland are to be banned from the end of June.
Foreign secretary Dominic Raab branded EU leaders approach “offensive” and suggested that Mr Macron was among a series of figures trying to change Northern Ireland’s status against the wishes of its people.
And Mr Johnson - who has threatened to suspend the protocol unless Brussels gives ground - said: “We will do whatever it takes to protect the territorial integrity of the UK... This is about making sure that we protect the Good Friday peace process and the territorial integrity of the UK, and that is what we are going to do.”
Speaking moments after Mr Johnson’s comments, the French president denied that the EU was showing a lack of respect for British sovereignty.
“We are respectful and for a number of years after Brexit we have established certain rules, a protocol agreement and a trade treaty for future relations,” said Mr Macron. “We just want them to be respected seriously, calmly and professionally - that’s all.”
Mr Macron said that Mr Johnson had rejected Theresa May’s “backstop” arrangement for the Irish border, which he said was a way of “reconciling respect for the integrity of the British territory, the Good Friday Agreement and the single market”.
He added: “Prime minister Johnson was well aware at the time that there was a control issue and he himself signed a protocol agreement which is valid for Northern Ireland, which does envisage controls.
“Full respect of sovereignty, incluing with regard to Northern Ireland, must not have the consequence of non-respect of the 27 member states which decided to create a single market.”
And in a jibe at the PM, he added: “You mustn’t make the EU deal with certain incoherences that you were well aware of from the beginning.”
Reports suggested that Mr Johnson asked the president on Saturday if he would tolerate a ban on movements of sausages from Toulouse to Paris, only for Macron to reply that the comparison was invalid because Northern Ireland was a different country from mainland Britain.
The supposed exchange prompted the PM to say that EU leaders needed to “get into their heads” the fact that Northern Ireland was an integral part of the UK.
But the Elysee Palace today insisted that Mr Macron had in fact said that the two areas were on different islands.
Mr Macron today shrugged off the reported spat, telling reporters: “We have in France many towns, many regions, we make sausages everywhere and we are very proud of it... We defend French gastronomy.”
