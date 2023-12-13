Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gary Lineker’s tweets mocking right-wing Tory MPs broke the BBC’s social media guidelines, the incoming chairman of the corporation has said.

The Match of the Day presenter’s posts looked to have breached the rules “on the face of it”, Samir Shah told a committee of MPs on Wednesday.

Mr Lineker came under fire after signing a letter alongside dozens of celebrities urging the government to scrap its Rwanda deportation policy for asylum seekers.

The former England star was told to “stick to football commentary” by defence secretary Grant Shapps. And Tory MP Jonathan Gullis accused Mr Lineker of breaching BBC guidelines.

Grant Shapps warns Gary Lineker to ‘stick to football’ after Rwanda plan criticism. (ITV/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN)

Lineker retaliated by tweeting a photograph of Mr Shapps with his name under it alongside three more images of the politician with the names Michael Green, Corinne Stockheath and Sebastian Fox used instead.

Lineker wrote: “A tad rich coming from someone who can’t even stick to one name. 4 chaps Shapps.”

He also accused Mr Gullis of being illiterate, replying: “Jonathan hasn’t read the new guidelines….or, should I say, had someone read them to him?”

And, speaking to MPs ahead of his confirmation as BBC chairman, Mr Shah said Mr Lineker’s comments “seem to breach those guidelines”.

He said: “I don’t think it was very helpful either for Gary Lineker or the BBC or the cause he supports because it becomes a story about Gary Lineker and the BBC.”

Mr Shah added: “As far as I’m aware, the signing of the letter did not breach those guidelines.

“But the more recent tweet in which he identifies a politician does, on the face of it, seem to breach those guidelines. I’m not sure how egregious it is but I imagine the BBC is looking into it and considering its response.”

Asked what he would do about the situation if he was chairman of the BBC, Mr Shah said: “I think it’s our duty to monitor and see how well guidelines are delivering their purpose.”

He added that he would invite Director-General Tim Davie to “interrogate quite forcibly” if the social media guidelines were delivering what they intend to do.

Mr Shah continued: “I do think we need to find a solution to this because it doesn’t help anyone and it does damage the reputation of the BBC if we are constantly in this round, not just with this particular presenter or not.

“The BBC’s reputation matters and this isn’t helpful and we do need to find a solution to it and if I were to be chair I would be keen to bring about a solution.”

A BBC spokesperson previously said: “We aren’t going to comment on individuals or indeed individual tweets.

“While the guidance does allow people to talk about issues that matter to them, it is also clear that individuals should be civil and not call into question anyone’s character.

“We discuss issues that arise with presenters as necessary.”

No 10 would not say if Rishi Sunak agreed with Mr Shah. The prime minister’s press secretary said: “That would be a matter for Ofcom and the BBC.”

Mr Shapps was previously accused of breaching the code of conduct for ministers and MPs by continuing to work as a marketer of get-rich-quick schemes under the pseudonym Michael Green after entering parliament.

He has also been accused of using the pseudonyms Sebastian Fox and Corinne Stockheath.

Earlier this year, Lineker was at the centre of a BBC impartiality row after he voiced criticism of a new government asylum seeker policy.

He was briefly asked by the broadcaster to take a step back from Match Of The Day but returned after fellow pundits boycotted various BBC sports shows in solidarity.

The scandal led to the BBC strengthening social media guidelines for staff on issues of impartiality and civility.