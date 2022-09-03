Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gas prices could double leaving leave the UK competing with Europe in a bid to avoid rationing after Russia escalated its energy war, an expert has warned.

Leon Izbicki, a European natural gas analyst, said that prices could leap again now Moscow has stepped up its proxy battle against the West.

Russia’s state-controlled natural gas supplier, Gazprom, has announced that the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which supplies gas to Europe, will remain closed indefinitely, fuelling fears of blackouts and economic turmoil across the continent.

Mr Izbicki told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Overall we are looking at a situation in which prices are going to be ... much, much higher (in the UK). And we may be in a situation in which the UK needs to more openly compete with Europe for energy cargoes over the course of winter, in order to try to avoid rationing.”

Europe was looking at gas prices “even doubling from current levels,” he added.

The former chief executive of Energy UK also accused Vladimir Putin of playing "psychological war extremely well", leaving us "panicking as a country".

But Angela Knight told Times Radio the UK had the opportunity not to reset. "He’s (Putin’s) actually playing the economic war extremely well, he’s playing the psychological war extremely well,” she said. "We have been panicking as a country - Europe has been panicking as well - and it’s not surprising and I’m not critical of it.”

But, she said, UK energy policy has been wrong for a "long, long time”. That has meant, for the last 20-25 years, a dependency on external countries some of whom were “not all that friendly”.

There had been “too much of an eye closed to the consequences (of that) because the supply was cheap and plentiful and reasonably local."

She added: "At the same time, there is a huge ability to reset a lot of our strategies and our policies and do that quickly so we get some more back of that sufficiency, and that will be helpful not only in the short-term but actually in the medium and long-term as well."

The underwater 1,200km (745-mile) gas link, which runs from under the Baltic Sea near St Petersburg to northeastern Germany, had been due to reopen following maintenance work. But Gazprom said the pipeline would remain shut indefinitely after engineers discovered an oil leak.

Gazprom also claimed to have received warnings from Russia’s industrial safety watchdog that the leaks "do not allow for safe, trouble-free operation of the gas turbine engine".

In recent weeks, Nord Stream 1 has been running at only 20 per cent of its capacity. The European Commission’s chief spokesperson, Eric Mamer, said that the decision to close the pipeline had been made under "fallacious pretenses" and was further "proof of Russia’s cynicism".