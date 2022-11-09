Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The events that led to Gavin Williamson’s resignation unfolded over just a few days ...

Friday

Tortoise reports that Williamson is facing allegations he sent aggressive messages to another former chief whip Wendy Morton.

Sunday

The details of the messages are reported. They include that he claimed that she had tried to “f*** us all over”, because some MPs did not receive an invitation to the Queen’s funeral.

He complained it was "very poor" that privy councillors - senior politicians who advise the monarch - who were not " favoured" had been excluded.

Morton insisted the claim was unfounded and that there were an "extremely limited" number of tickets, but Williamson retorted: "Well certainly looks it which think is very shit and perception becomes reality. Also don't forget I know how this works so don't puss (sic) me about.

"It's very clear how you are going to treat a number of us which is very stupid and you are showing f*** all interest in pulling things together.”

"Also this shows exactly how you have rigged it is is (sic) disgusting you are using her death to punish people who are just supportive, absolutely disgusting."

"Well let's see how many more times you f*** us all over. There is a price for everything."

Monday

Rishi Sunak describes the alleged messages to Ms Morton as “not acceptable".

A civil servant claims that Sir Gavin told him to “jump out of the window" and “slit your throat”.

Tuesday

It emerges that a cabinet office inquiry could probe Williamson’s behaviour.

Morton reports Williamson to the parliamentary bullying watchdog.

The Ministry of Defence official allegedly told to ‘slit their throat’ does the same.

Williamson’s former deputy accuses him of using gossip about MPs’ drinking, sex lives or mental health problems as “leverage” against them. Anne Milton said his behaviour as chief whip had been “threatening” and “intimidating” and said he appeared to model himself on the machiavellian Francis Urquhart from the TV show House of Cards in an interview with Channel 4 News.

Williamson resigns, saying the claims against him were “becoming a distraction for the good work this government is doing”.