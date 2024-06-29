Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

With less than a week to go until the general election, voters checking their ballot papers may be surprised by some of the political parties running in their constituencies.

While most people are aware of the political big hitters, there a few underdog parties that fly under the radar. Some of these parties are set up with satirical intent to provide comic relief to voters, while others attempt to make real political statements.

From Count Binface Party to A Blue Revolution, The Independent has put together a list of those fielding candidates in the general election.

The Mitre TW9

Chris French, 47, decided to run as an MP for Richmond Park in order to get publicity for his establishment ( Chris French/PA Wire )

Chris French, 47, registered his pub as a political party, and is running as the sole candidate for the bar in the general election.

Mr French had a brainwave 12 months ago and decided to run as an MP for Richmond Park in Greater London in order to get publicity for his establishment. He is not optimistic about unseating the incumbent Lib Dem MP Sarah Olney but said he will “definitely get one vote” – from himself.

“Now whether Gillian (Craigie) my partner votes for me, I’m not too sure. If I only get one vote, it might be quite a frosty evening. Hopefully I’ll get two votes,” he said.

His hypothetical manifesto includes closing all the other pubs down in Richmond.

Count Binface Party

Count Binface said he is ‘ready to roll’ ( PA Wire )

Count Binface, the self-described intergalactic space warrior, is attempting to unseat prime minister Rishi Sunak in his North Yorkshire constituency.

Binface, the satirical political character created by comedian Jonathan David Harvey, is hoping to strike a chord with voters by promising to introduce national service for former prime ministers and invite European countries to join the UK.

His manifesto, entitled “Bloody Loyal To Wherever I’m Standing For Election”, also includes double-locking pensions but with a little extra chain on the side and representing the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest.

The 5,702-year-old Recyclon placed 11th in the 2024 London Mayoral Election with 24,260 votes.

Psychedelic Movement

( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The Psychedelic Movement is fielding four candidates in the general election, with a primary manifesto pledge to legalise psychedelic drugs.

The manifesto also promises Southend will have 24-hour cannabis cafes offering THC brownies and cookies.

Other election pledges include protecting local libraries, offering psychedelic therapy and “bring back the legal punishment of exile” for those that “threaten the fabric and the future of this country”.

They also want to “allow churches to use ayahuasca in their ceremonies and bring shamanic Christianity to Southend”.

The English Constitution Party

The party was founded by Graham Moore, also known as ‘Daddy Dragon’ ( PA )

The English Constitution Party is a nationalist outfit led by a man known as “Daddy Dragon”.

He is a former QAnon promoter and gained some attention in 2023 after he called for supporters to bring rape alarms and eggs along to a protest against the coronation of King Charles.

The party is fielding candidates in four constituencies including St Helens North, Chorley, Romford and Broxbourne.

Their primary aim is “MEGA – Make England Great Again”. They also promise to return England to common law practices.

A Blue Revolution

Blue Revolution was founded in 2017 by former Conservative Boston borough councillor, Mike Gilbert.

Mr Gilbert said he started the party to "give blue collar workers more representation" in a political system that is too “elitist and tribal”.

He is standing in Boston and Skegness for a second time.

Blue Revolution describes itself as “The home of small state socialism” and “not a traditional right or left-wing platform”.

The Freedom Alliance

The Freedom Alliance developed as a response to Covid-19 restrictions and has stood hundreds of candidates for election across the UK.

The party calls for “individuals, families and communities to be freed from state and global corporate control”.

They are also against 15-minute cities, central bank digital currencies, the great reset, net zero, Ulez and social credit scores.

New Open Non-Political Organised Leadership (NONPOL)

Neil O’Neil is running in Stratford-on-Avon ( New Open Non-Political Organised Leadership (NONPOL) )

NONPOL is an ‘non-political’ party fielding one candidate in the general election – its founder Neil O'Neil in Stratford-on-Avon.

Mr O’Neil describes himself as “a distinguished technologist, futurist, musician, ethical hacker, public speaker, writer, inventor, filmmaker and speciesist”.

"I am not political, which I see as a significant advantage. I have not been corrupted or controlled and never will be. As the leader of the Party, I am in control of my career in the political arena. My passion is to make real change and challenge the current system," Mr O'Neil said.

The party's main objective is to “dismantle the entrenched political machinery and replace it with common-sense and organised governance”.

The party also proposes to scrap VAT and increase everyone’s salary by 20 per cent.

Save Us Now

Save Us Now was founded by conspiracy theorist Mark Steele, who claimed that 5G, wifi and other communication networks are part of a distributed weapon system.

Mr Steele describes himself as a "weapons expert", claiming to have worked on undisclosed projects for the Ministry of Defence. He has also claimed street lights housed components of a 5G network, “causing cancer and microwaving babies in their beds".

The Common People

The Common People website declares they “seeking to form a majority Westminster government”, but are only standing in one constituency, St Ives.

The party has yet to publish a manifesto. They say they believe in a rehabilitation-focused justice system, nationalising utilities, and allowing 12-year-olds to vote.

AI Steve

AI Steve is the world’s first Artificial Intelligence-generated political candidate ( AI Steve )

The world’s first completely Artificial Intelligence-generated MP candidate, aiming to revolutionise democracy itself when he stands in Brighton on 4 July.

The mastermind behind AI Steve, Steve Endacott, who calls himself a capitalist with a socialist conscience, said he will merely be a vessel for his AI alter-ego. He will stand and if he wins, he will physically attend Parliament to vote on policies decided upon by his bot alter ego.

Mr Endacott told The Independent in his first interview: “I will do the physical voting but I will be directed entirely by my constituents via AI Steve.

“I’m just a bit of a numpty being told what to do. That is the whole idea of democracy. You have to put away your own personal politics, your own ego and actually do what your constituents want, which is quite radical in politics.”