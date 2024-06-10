The Independent has launched a brand new WhatsApp Community, bringing you the latest news on the General Election as the campaign unfolds.

Never miss a big story as our dedicated politics team will keep you informed on the latest breaking news, exclusive features, gripping interviews and must-watch videos.

You can expect breaking news alerts, exclusive poll results and campaign updates, cutting-edge opinion from our commentators and Premium news analysis from our award-winning journalists.

To sign up to our free service all you need to do is follow the simple steps below:

How to join The Independent’s WhatsApp channel

( The Independent )

If you are reading on your mobile phone - in our app or in a web browser - you can sign up by pressing this invite link.

- in our app or in a web browser - you can sign up by pressing this invite link. If you are reading on desktop you can use your phone to scan the QR code above. Once you’ve scanned the code, you’ll be taken to a page to join our channel.

If you choose to be part of The Independent’s WhatsApp Community, you are allowing WhatsApp to receive and share data with us, including your phone number. Your full phone number is not visible to other members in the group, apart from the admin. We will never use this data to contact you or for any other purposes.

Messages will only be sent by The Independent and your information will be kept secure – no one else will be able to see that you are receiving our messages, unless you comment publicly on these messages.

You can exit the Community at any time by going to the Communities tab of your WhatsApp account, and following these instructions: How to exit a community. You can reply to our posts, but these must adhere to The Independent’s Community Guidelines. We may remove posts or block members from the WhatsApp Community if they breach these guidelines.