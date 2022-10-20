Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Election Now: The Independent petition calling for general election hits 150,000 signatures

It comes as Conservative MPs prepare to elect our third prime minister of the year

Emily Atkinson
Thursday 20 October 2022 17:55
Comments
Tory leadership: Only two candidates will likely be in running, Graham Brady says

The Independent’s petition calling for a general election to be held in the UK following recent political furore has surpassed 150,000 signatures.

As of this afternoon, after Liz Truss quit as prime minister following just 45 days in office, the petition had been signed by more than 157,000 people – and the number appears to be climbing by the second.

It comes after weeks of chaos in Downing Street as Ms Truss’s serial U-turning saw her fail to maintain control of her own party – bedlam puntuated by reports of “manhandling” and “bullying” during last night’s fracking vote.

A such, we have been campaigning for a national ballot since it became apparent that Ms Truss could no longer hold the confidence of her party earlier this week.

Announcing her resignation outside the door to No 10 on Thursday afternoon, Ms Truss confirmed there will be another leadership election to be completed within the next week. “We at The Independent believe this is unacceptable,” writes our acting editor David Marley.

Recommended

As Conservative MPs prepare to elect our third prime minister of the year, we have renewed our plea for a general election to be called. To lend your voice to our appeal or find out more, click below:

Sign The Independent’s petition here

Our campaign was today echoed by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who called for an “immediate” national ballot, saying the Conservative Party had shown it no longer had a mandate to govern the country.

And new YouGov polling also reveals that more than 63 per cent of people now believe a general election should be called once a new prime minister has been elected.

Ms Truss earlier today told the nation it was clear she could no longer deliver the “mandate” she had been given by her party just weeks earlier.

As it stands, bookies have raised Rishi Sunak, Ms Truss’s leadership race opponent, Commons leader Penny Mordaunt and defence secretary Ben Wallace as likely replacements for the outgoing prime minister.

Sir Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 committee, has explained that Friday 28 October is the date Britain’s next prime minister will be announced.

“We are deeply conscious of the imperative in the national interest in resolving this quickly,” he told reporters in Westminster.

Recommended

“I have spoken to the party chairman Jake Berry and he has confirmed that it will be possible to conduct a ballot and conclude a leadership election by Friday 28 October.

“So we should have a new leader in place before the fiscal statement which will take place on the 31.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in