The Independent is giving readers the chance to chat directly with candidates from some of the major political parties in a special general election series of Ask Me Anything events.

In this question and answer session, our community can chat exclusively with Ian Johnson, who is hoping to be elected MP in Vale of Glamorgan for Plaid Cymru.

Former mayor of Barry, Mr Johnson has been a member of the Vale of Glamorgan Council and Barry Town Council since 2012, leading the Plaid Cymru group on the county council since 2017.

Plaid Cymru’s manifesto calls for higher funding for public services and investment in Wales, funded by tax increases at a UK level, increased tax devolution to Wales, and reforms to Wales’s funding settlement. It also reasserts a long-term goal of Welsh independence,

If you have a question about Plaid Cymru’s manifesto, pledges or policies submit it now, or when Ian Johnson joins you live at 12pm on Friday 28 June for the “Ask Me Anything” event.

