Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer have gone head-to-head once again as the race to July 4 and Number 10 continues.

The second programme featuring just the Prime Minister and the Labour leader saw them set out their commitments to the country in 20-minute interviews with Beth Rigby, Sky News’ political editor, before taking questions from the audience in Grimsby.

The first head-to-head debate between Mr Sunak and Sir Keir aired last Tuesday on ITV and was followed by a seven-way BBC debate on Friday, which saw Nigel Farage, Penny Mordaunt and Angela Rayner battle it out alongside four other leading party representatives.

Following the first leaders’ standoff, a snap poll by YouGov suggested Mr Sunak shaded by 51% to 49%. However, Independent readers appeared to be more team Starmer following the clash.

We want to know if hearing from Mr Sunak and Sir Keir for a second time has changed your opinion on either politician or their party. Who was your winner tonight?

We’re also keen to hear your views on the Tory and Labour manifestos and whether you felt questions from the audience were adequately addressed tonight.

Share your thoughts by adding them in the comments — we’ll highlight the most insightful ones as they come in.

